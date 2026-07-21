Esports World Cup: LYON, Vitality, Dplus KIA, PVISION Win Titles

Discover the latest champions from the Esports World Cup in Paris, where LYON, Team Vitality, Dplus KIA, and PVISION secured major titles across Free Fire, Mobile Legends, League of Legends, and Dota 2, shaping the Club Championship race.

Key Points LYON secured the Free Fire title, setting a new EWC elimination record with 33 kills in a single game.

Team Vitality became the inaugural MLBB Women's International Champions, marking their second EWC win and fourth MWI title.

Dplus KIA claimed their first major League of Legends trophy in six years, defeating home favourites Karmine Corp.

PVISION triumphed in the Dota 2 final, showcasing a near-flawless run through the tournament.

NAVI currently leads the Club Championship standings, followed by Team Vitality, as the race for the overall title intensifies.

LYON claimed the Free Fire title, Team Vitality won the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) Women's International crown, Dplus KIA emerged victorious in League of Legends, while PVISION triumphed in Dota 2 as four champions were crowned during the second week of the Esports World Cup here.

Esports World Cup Crowns Multiple Champions

In Free Fire, LYON put up one of the most remarkable performances, blowing away a field stacked with competitive pedigree. The South American squad broke the EWC elimination record with 33 kills and a Booyah in game five, before sealing the title two games later in game seven.

The organisation's 33-frag game breaks the previous record held by Team Falcons, who won Free Fire at EWC 2024.

LYON had a disappointing group stage, failing to secure automatic qualification to the finals. Instead, they were sent to the Survival Stage where they picked up the unstoppable momentum that would propel them to the USD 300,000 prize and direct qualification for the Free Fire Global Finals.

The team's Benjamin "Gamezking" Perez was named the Sony MVP after recording 60 eliminations and 71 knockdowns across the tournament.

Dominant Performances In Free Fire And MLBB

Team Vitality was crowned the inaugural MLBB Women's International (MWI) Champions, following the tournament's official global championship recognition.

This is the roster's second EWC win, and fourth MWI title, as they become back-to-back champions of the MLBB female tournament, defeating Natus Vincere PH, whose roster beat them at the Esports World Cup in 2024.

The Indonesian team, competing under the Team Vitality banner, started slowly and dropped the first map before storming back to win the series 4-2.

The first place victory saw them take home USD 150,000 and rack up an invaluable 1,000 points in the Club Championship. Viorelle "Vival" Chen claimed her second EWC MVP award.

Dplus KIA And PVISION Secure Major Titles

In League of Legends, South Korean side Dplus KIA defeated home favourites Karmine Corp to secure their first LAN title of the season and first major trophy in nearly six years.

Dplus came through the lower bracket and knocked out FURIA, G2 Esports and EWC 2025 winners Gen G to set up a match with Karmine Corp.

KC had a memorable weekend, knocking out Faker's T1 to reach the grand final but ultimately came up short when it mattered the most.

Sin "Smash" Guem-jae was named MVP with a mind-boggling 8.1 KDA, while World Champions T1 fell to Gen.G 2-1 in the third place match.

PVISION beat Team BB in the the Dota 2 final.

The experienced Dota 2 squad surpassed last year's semi-final exit with a near-flawless run through the tournament. In the grand final, a shaky first game put Team BB in the driving seat, but PVISION responded admirably, taking the next three and, in doing so, the title.

Evgeniy "Noticed" Ignatenko was named the MVP, having been instrumental in a tournament run where PVISION dropped just three games. In the third-place match, Team Yandex edged out Vici Gaming 2-0 to secure their top three finish.

Club Championship Race Heats Up

After the second week of competition, NAVI leads the Club Championship standings with 1,750 points, followed by Team Vitality on 1,400.

All Gamers Global sits third with 900 points, with two top-six finishes in Apex and Free Fire, and Team Falcons round off the top ten, having picked up minor placement points across four titles so far.

There are still five weeks of pulsating top-tier competition to go, but the race for the Club Championship is really starting to take shape.