Lyles equals Bolt's golden feat in 200m!

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 20, 2025 00:31 IST

IMAGE: Noah Lyles struck gold in the 200m race by clocking 19.52s at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

America's Noah Lyles banished the nightmare of his last appearance at the Japan National Stadium by levelling Usain Bolt's record of four consecutive world 200m titles at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Friday.

Lyles struck gold in 19.52s and became the second athlete after Bolt to accomplish the 200m four-peat.

He faced stiff challenge from fellow American Kenneth Bednarek who clocked 19.58s. 

"I can't wait for 2027 to become the only man to win five 200m titles. Today, I didn't have the start I had in the semi-final but I knew I was still moving fast. I studied my competitors. I knew their momentum was going to show up once we got closer to 150m but mine was going to build up after I hit that mark," Lyles was quoted as saying by Olympics.com.

"Being patient was the most important thing. I controlled the race. I knew some of the guys were going to tighten up, but I just stayed relaxed and got the job done. I am proud to be able to show all my skills." 

Bryan Levell of Jamaica completed the podium with a personal best effort of 19.64s. Botswana's Paris 2024 Olympic champion, Letsile Tebogo, missed out on a medal, finishing fourth in 19.65s despite notching his season best effort.

Levell was quick off the blocks and had the halfway lead with a split of 10.03, with Bednarek, Tebogo and Lyles breathing down his neck.

Lyles, however, started accelerating and breezed past his competitors to get his hands on gold.

 

"I don't have good memories from Tokyo in 2021 (where he finished third). At that time, I was depressed, but this time I am energised. I love what I do and I am happy. I have the best support staff and the best crowd I could have ever asked for," Lyles said.

"My face is blasted everywhere over Tokyo. This is amazing and such a joyous moment, I am going to keep with me forever. Now I want to win the gold medal in the relay."

