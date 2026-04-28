Modric undergoes cheekbone surgery ahead of World Cup

Croatia and AC Milan's Luka Modric sustained the injury following a clash of heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during their Serie A match on Sunday.

IMAGE: AC Milan's Luka Modric leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during the match against Juventus at San Siro in Mlan on Sunday. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Key Points Luka Modric fractured his cheekbone, remained on the bench until the end of the game without receiving medical treatment.

The Croatian federation said national medical staff remained in contact with Modric, who captains the side, as well as his club.

'...I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan...'

Luka Modric has undergone successful surgery after fracturing his left cheekbone, the Croatian Football Federation said on Monday, weeks before the 40-year-old AC Milan midfielder is due to participate in his fifth World Cup.

Modric sustained the injury following a clash of heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during Sunday's 0-0 Serie A draw at the San Siro. He left the field with 10 minutes left.

Although clearly in pain, Modric remained on the bench until the end of the game without receiving medical treatment.

The Croatian federation said national medical staff remained in contact with Modric, who captains the side, as well as his club.

"I've been talking to Luka, and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery," Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said in a statement.

The FIFA World Cup starts on June 11

"I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we'll provide full support.

"I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer."

Milan are third in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with four games remaining, and Modric is doubtful to take any part in their season run-in. A protective mask may be needed should he recover in time for the World Cup.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11, and Croatia will face England, Ghana and Panama in Group L.