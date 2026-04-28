HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Modric undergoes cheekbone surgery ahead of World Cup

Modric undergoes cheekbone surgery ahead of World Cup

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 16:56 IST

x

Croatia and AC Milan's Luka Modric sustained the injury following a clash of heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during their Serie A match on Sunday.

AC Milan's Luka Modric leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during the match against Juventus at San Siro in Mlan on Sunday

IMAGE: AC Milan's Luka Modric leaves the pitch after sustaining an injury during the match against Juventus at San Siro in Mlan on Sunday. Photograph: Daniele Mascolo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Luka Modric fractured his cheekbone, remained on the bench until the end of the game without receiving medical treatment.
  • The Croatian federation said national medical staff remained in contact with Modric, who captains the side, as well as his club.
  • '...I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan...'

Luka Modric has undergone successful surgery after fracturing his left cheekbone, the Croatian Football Federation said on Monday, weeks before the 40-year-old AC Milan midfielder is due to participate in his fifth World Cup.

 

Modric sustained the injury following a clash of heads with Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli during Sunday's 0-0 Serie A draw at the San Siro. He left the field with 10 minutes left.

Although clearly in pain, Modric remained on the bench until the end of the game without receiving medical treatment.

The Croatian federation said national medical staff remained in contact with Modric, who captains the side, as well as his club.

"I've been talking to Luka, and wished him a successful surgery and a quality and speedy recovery," Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said in a statement.

The FIFA World Cup starts on June 11

"I am convinced that he will do everything to be ready for the World Cup, and we'll provide full support.

"I am confident that the recovery will go according to plan and that Luka, as team captain, will lead us at another major competition this summer."

Milan are third in the standings, 12 points behind leaders Inter Milan with four games remaining, and Modric is doubtful to take any part in their season run-in. A protective mask may be needed should he recover in time for the World Cup.

The World Cup, co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico, starts on June 11, and Croatia will face England, Ghana and Panama in Group L.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

RELATED STORIES

'If anyone can challenge Virat Kohli, it is Kohli himself'
'If anyone can challenge Virat Kohli, it is Kohli himself'
Manchester United close in on Champions League return
Manchester United close in on Champions League return
Badminton's new scoring system: 'It could extend careers'
Badminton's new scoring system: 'It could extend careers'
Kohli urges DPS students: 'Be honest with your dreams'
Kohli urges DPS students: 'Be honest with your dreams'
Axar Blames 'Hesitation' And 'Bad Luck' For DC Collapse
Axar Blames 'Hesitation' And 'Bad Luck' For DC Collapse

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 2

8 Stunning Indian Forts That Became Stunning Hotels

webstory image 3

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

VIDEOS

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim3:01

PM Modi Plays Football With Youngsters in Sikkim

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After Baby News0:31

WATCH: Deepika Padukone's First Public Appearance After...

Clash Erupts Between TMC and BJP Supporters in Hooghly5:23

Clash Erupts Between TMC and BJP Supporters in Hooghly

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO