Modric to leave Real Madrid after Club World Cup

IMAGE: Luka Modric has played almost 600 games for Real and won nearly 30 trophies including a record six Champions League titles and four LaLiga trophies. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters

Luka Modric will leave Real Madrid after the Club World Cup, the Croatian midfielder said on Thursday as the club's most successful player and the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner prepares to end a trophy-laden stint in Spain.



Modric, who arrived at the club from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, has played almost 600 games for Real and won nearly 30 trophies including a record six Champions League titles and four LaLiga trophies.



His last match at the Bernabeu will be Real's final LaLiga game of the season against Real Sociedad on Saturday and the 39-year-old said he would sign off after their Club World Cup campaign which begins next month.



"The time has come. The moment I never wanted to come, but that's football, and in life everything has a beginning and an end... On Saturday I will play my last match at the Santiago Bernabeu," Modric wrote on Instagram.



"Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a football player and as a person. I am proud to have been part of one of the most successful eras of the best club in history.



"Although, after the Club World Cup, I will no longer wear this shirt on the pitch, I will always be a Madridista."



Having arrived for a fee of around 35 million euros ($39.50 million), the Croatian playmaker quickly established himself in the Real Madrid starting lineup and led them to their long-awaited 10th Champions League crown in his second season.



When Zinedine Zidane took over as coach, Modric became the centre piece of the squad that won three Champions League titles in a row between 2015-16 to 2017-18.



After his 2018 World Cup exploits when he guided Croatia to their first final, Modric won the Ballon d'Or for the best player in the world to break a 10-year

duopoly between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.He also walked away with the Best FIFA Men's Player award as well as the UEFA Men's Player of the Year gong in 2018."I arrived in 2012 with the illusion of wearing the shirt of the best team in the world and with the ambition to do great things, but I couldn't imagine what came next," he added."Playing for Real Madrid changed my life as a footballer and as a person."Throughout these years I have experienced incredible moments, comebacks that seemed impossible, finals, celebrations and magical nights at the Bernabeu... We have won everything and I have been very happy."

Modric's contract was due to end on June 30 but he will play in the Club World Cup that will run from June 14 to July 13, with Real Madrid confirming he would take part in FIFA's new 32-team tournament in the United States.



"Real Madrid would like to show its gratitude and affection to the man who is already one of the greatest legends of our club and of world football," the club said.



"Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012 and has been an essential player in one of the most brilliant eras in our history. In the thirteen seasons in which he has defended our shield, he has won 28 titles.



"Modric is one of only five players in the entire history of football to have won six European Cups and is the player with the most titles in the 123 years of Real Madrid's history."



The club will also be organising a tribute to Modric when he plays his last LaLiga game for them on Saturday.



"We'll see each other again," Modric said.



"Real Madrid will always be my home. For the rest of my life."