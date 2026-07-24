Veteran Midfielder Luka Modric Signs AC Milan Extension

Veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric has officially signed a contract extension with AC Milan, securing his presence at the Serie A club until June 2027, continuing his illustrious career with the Italian giants.

IMAGE: AC Milan's Luka Modric during the warm up before the Serie A match against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi, Verona, Italy on April 19, 2026. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Key Points Luka Modric has extended his contract with AC Milan, committing to the Serie A club until June 2027.

The 40-year-old Croatian midfielder joined Milan last year and has since made 37 appearances, scoring two goals.

Modric is widely considered Croatia's greatest player, having represented his country 202 times with 29 goals.

He previously had a highly successful career at Real Madrid, winning 28 major trophies, and was the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner.

AC Milan, who finished fifth in Serie A last season, have appointed Ruben Amorim as their new manager to improve their performance.

AC Milan midfielder Luka Modric has signed a contract extension that will keep the Croatian with the Serie A team until June 2027, the club said on Thursday.

Modric's Impact at Milan

The 40-year-old has made 37 appearances and scored two goals since joining Milan on a one-year contract last year. The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner enjoyed a glittering spell at Real Madrid, winning 28 major trophies.

International Career and Club Ambitions

Widely regarded as Croatia's greatest player, Modric has represented his country 202 times, scoring 29 goals. He also featured in his 10th major international tournament at this year's World Cup, at which Croatia were eliminated by Portugal in the round of 32. Milan, seven-times European champions, finished fifth in Serie A last season and have turned to former Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim to revive their fortunes.