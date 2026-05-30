Athletics Series In Ludhiana Offers CWG Qualification Chance

The Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana presents a crucial opportunity for athletes to secure their place at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games after challenging weather conditions impacted performances at the Federation Cup.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Ludhiana Athletics Series offers a final chance for athletes to qualify for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Athletes who narrowly missed qualification at the Federation Cup in Ranchi will have another opportunity.

Unfavourable weather conditions in Ranchi were cited as a reason for athletes' underperformance.

Only athletes who competed in the Ranchi competition will be eligible to participate in the Ludhiana event for qualification.

Athletes who have already met the Commonwealth Games qualification standards will remain qualified.

The Ludhiana leg of the Indian Athletics Series on June 13 will serve as a Glasgow Commonwealth Games qualification platform for those who could not make the cut in the Federation Cup due to "unfavourable local weather conditions".

The decision was announced by Athletics Federation of India's (AFI) selection committee chairman Adille Sumariwalla on Saturday. It comes after all the javelin throwers who competed in the recent Federation Cup failed to breach the stringent 82.61m qualification mark for the Games.

AFI Provides Second Chance For Qualification

"The AFI is giving eligible athletes another chance to achieve CWG qualification standards in their respective events. This is because several athletes narrowly missed the AFI qualification criteria at the just-concluded 29th National Senior Athletics Federation Competition held at Ranchi," said Sumariwalla.

"After the conclusion of the Ranchi meet the athletes submitted that they were unable to deliver their best performances due to unfavourable local weather conditions particularly on the concluding day of the four-day competition.

"After due deliberation, the members of the AFI Selection Committee unanimously agreed to give another platform to athletes to achieve a qualification mark."

Eligibility Criteria For Ludhiana Series

Performances of the athletes at the Indian Athletics Series in Ludhiana will be considered for selection only if they competed in the four-day domestic competition in Ranchi.

Athletes who have already achieved CWG qualification norms based on their performance in Ranchi, according to Sumariwalla, will remain qualified.

"However, if they wish to participate in Ludhiana, they can take part," said the AFI chairman of the selection committee.

The AFI guidelines for the selection of athletes for CWG, announced earlier by the AFI, will remain the same.

"The opportunity will be given to athletes in events in which they were close to qualification marks in Ranchi," said Sumariwalla.