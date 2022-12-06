News
'Lucky' Australian player bags Messi's World Cup shirt

December 06, 2022 15:23 IST
IMAGE: Australia's Cameron Devlin with Lionel Messi during the FIFA World Cup 2022. Photograph and Video: Cameron Devlin/Instagram

Australia midfielder Cameron Devlin did not play a minute of the World Cup but left Qatar with one of its biggest prizes after exchanging jerseys with Argentina's Lionel Messi after their round of 16 match.

 

Devlin, who plays for Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish top flight, swooped after the Socceroos were knocked out 2-1, with Argentine talisman Messi scoring a goal in his 1,000th match.

"I went on (to the pitch) and consoled all the boys first and then shook Messi's hand," Devlin told reporters at Sydney airport after arriving back from Qatar.

"No one had said anything so I just tried my luck and he said, 'I'll see you inside,' and that's what happened."

Video shared online shows a shirtless Messi handing his jersey to Devlin and embracing the fringe Socceroo.

"(I wanted) one of the other boys to have the opportunity first, but no one took it, so I thought why not?" said the 24-year-old Devlin.

"I don't know if (mine) will be on his wall at home or maybe still on the ground in that changing room but I'm not fussed — it's more that I got his ... I was surprised he even took mine.

"He definitely wouldn't know who I am, but he's a nice enough bloke and a humble enough bloke to still show that respect."

Devlin said he would keep Messi's jersey at home and his father was looking after it for him.

"I don't think he'll let me touch it anymore," he added.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

