Ladakh's Lt Governor V K Saxena has significantly boosted the region's sports landscape by distributing over Rs 3 crore in financial assistance and launching a dedicated sports portal, empowering 242 talented sportspersons under the new Ladakh Sports Policy.

Key Points Ladakh Lt Governor V K Saxena distributed over Rs 3 crore in financial assistance to 242 outstanding sportspersons on Wednesday.

The aid comprises Rs 2.55 crore in 12-month scholarships and Rs 52 lakh in cash awards, approved by the State Election Commission.

The Ladakh Sports Policy aims to remove financial constraints for athletes, nurture talent, and establish sports as a viable career option.

Prominent beneficiaries include Tsewang Norboo, receiving Rs 25 lakh and a Rs 75,000 monthly scholarship, and Samana Batool, getting Rs 5 lakh and a Rs 30,000 monthly scholarship for the next 12 months.

The Ladakh Sports Portal (yss.ladakh.gov.in) was launched to allow sportspersons to register and access policy benefits.

Lt Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday distributed financial assistance exceeding Rs three crore among 242 outstanding sportspersons under the Ladakh Sports Policy, recognising their achievements and supporting their sporting pursuits.

The assistance includes Rs 2.55 crore towards 12-month scholarships and Rs 52 lakh in cash awards, distributed with the prior approval of the State Election Commission in view of the Model Code of Conduct currently in force in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said.

Empowering Ladakh's Athletes

"Our young athletes have repeatedly demonstrated that they can compete and excel at the highest levels. Through the Ladakh Sports Policy, we have sought to ensure that financial constraints do not come in the way of their dreams or put any financial burden on their families.

The scholarships and cash awards being distributed today are not merely financial assistance; they are an assurance that the Administration stands firmly behind every talented sportsperson. I want our youth to pursue sports with confidence, discipline and determination, and bring greater laurels to Ladakh and the country. Our goal is to build a strong sporting ecosystem where talent is identified, nurtured and recognised, and where sports can emerge as a viable career option," the Lt Governor said.

Saxena reiterated the UT Administration's commitment to developing sports infrastructure, supporting athletes and creating opportunities for young people across Ladakh to realise their sporting potential.

Key Beneficiaries And Digital Access

The scholarships will be admissible with effect from August 1, 2026. The Lt Governor also launched the Ladakh Sports Portal (https://yss.ladakh.gov.in), where sportspersons can register themselves to avail benefits of the Ladakh Sports Policy.

Among the prominent beneficiaries, Tsewang Norboo, from Leh district, who won a gold medal at the 23rd National Mountain Bike (MTB) Cycling Championship, will receive a cash award of Rs 25 lakh along with a monthly scholarship of Rs 75,000 for 12 months.

Samana Batool, from Kargil district, who won a bronze medal in Taekwondo at the National School Games 2026 in Srinagar, will receive a cash award of Rs 5 lakh and a monthly scholarship of Rs 30,000 for the next 12 months, a spokesman said.

He said the assistance also covers 39 athletes who excelled in individual athletics events at UT-level competitions, receiving a total of Rs 33.96 lakh in cash awards and scholarships. Further, 201 sportspersons from team events in football, archery, volleyball, handball and table tennis will receive assistance totalling Rs 2.08 crore.

Policy Genesis And Future Vision

The Ladakh Sports Policy was approved on August 1. During interactions with the Lt Governor, several sportspersons had highlighted the financial difficulties faced by them and their families in meeting the expenses of training, preparation, equipment and participation in competitions.

Taking note of their concerns, Saxena directed the Youth Services and Sports Department to formulate a comprehensive policy to provide assured financial incentives and support to sportspersons.