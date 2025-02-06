Lovlina, Thapa lead Assam's charge at National Games

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa led the way with commanding wins in their respective boxing bouts at the 38th National Games in Dehradun on Thursday.

In the men's light welterweight (63.5kg) division, Assam's Shiva Thapa, a seasoned international boxer, demonstrated his experience to outclass Maharashtra's Harivansh Tiwari in an intense contest.

In the women's middleweight (75kg) division, Assam's Lovlina brought all her experience into play to overpower Nagaland's Renu. In other bouts of the day, the men's flyweight (51kg) division saw Chandigarh's Anshul Punia dominate the ring against Manipur's Changlemba Singh, securing a well-earned victory.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain had an easy outing. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttrakhand/X

Meanwhile, in another bout in the same weight class, SSCB's Mandengbam Jadumani proved his superiority with a convincing win over Haryana's Vikash.

In the featherweight (57kg) category, Himachal Pradesh's Ashish Kumar showed his precision and agility to overpower Madhya Pradesh's Himanshu Srivas. Moving up to the light welterweight (63.5 kg) division, SSCB's Vanshaj displayed remarkable composure and strength to defeat Delhi's Shashank Pradhan.

The light middleweight (71kg) bouts featured some of the most gripping fights of the day. Assam's Abhinab Saikia emerged victorious over Delhi's Gagan while in another bout of the same category, SSCB's Hitesh Gulia showcased his dominance by securing a win against Haryana's Sahil Chauhan.

The action continued in the light heavyweight (80kg) division, where SSCB's Lakshya Chahar displayed his raw power, overcoming Chandigarh's Nitish Kumar with a convincing performance. Uttarakhand's Himanshu Solanki also impressed, outpunching Rajasthan's Puspendra Singh in another high-energy bout.

The heavyweight (92kg) category saw Madhya Pradesh's Paras delivering a clinical performance to defeat Delhi's Sohit Drall, while Uttarakhand's Kapil Pokharia showcased his superior control to beat Himachal Pradesh's Chetan Choudhary in a closely contested match.

In super heavyweight (+92kg) division, Uttarakhand's Narender put on a dominant show to beat Delhi's Vishal Kumar with relentless pressure and precision. In another battle, Rajasthan's Tarun Sharma outclassed Telangana's Abdullah Jawveed Jabri.

In the women's category, Haryana's Kalpana set the tone for the day with an impressive victory over Madhya Pradesh's Malika Mor in the women's flyweight (50kg) division, displaying sharp technique and agility to claim the top spot.

In another exciting flyweight (50kg) bout, Uttarakhand's Nivedita Karki outclassed Chandigarh's Ritika with a dominant performance, proving her mettle in the ring. The bantamweight (54kg) category saw Uttar Pradesh's Soniya overpower Gujarat's Hetal Dama.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Divya Pawar added to her state's tally with a convincing win against Assam's Aikon Mili in the same weight class. The featherweight (57kg) division featured two high-intensity clashes, with Services Sports Control Board's (SSCB) Sakshi demonstrating her experience to defeat Madhya Pradesh's Mahi Lama.

In another gripping match, Himachal Pradesh's Vinakshi Dhota delivered a commanding performance to secure victory over Manipur's Sovi Jajo. The lightweight (60kg) bouts saw two dominant wins, with SSCB's Jaismine outpunching Himachal Pradesh's Menka Devi in a well-calculated fight. Meanwhile, Haryana's Manisha showcased her power and precision to outclass Punjab's Simranjit Kaur Baath, adding another gold to her state's tally.

In the welterweight (66kg) category, Assam's Ankushita Boro displayed tremendous grit and control to emerge victorious against Nagaland's Sanju. In another middleweight clash, Chandigarh's Pranshu Rathore put up a stellar performance to defeat Himachal Pradesh's Ekta.