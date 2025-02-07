HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Lovlina strikes gold at National Games

Lovlina strikes gold at National Games

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 07, 2025 19:17 IST

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain clinched the women's 75kg gold, while six-time Asian champion Shiva Thapa signed off with a silver medal in the men's 63.5kg category at the National Games in Dehradun on Friday.

IMAGE: Uttrakhand's Nivedita Karki outclassed Kalpana for Flyweight gold. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Department of Sports, Government of Uttrakhand/X

Playing her first tournament since the Paris Olympics, Assam's Lovlina dominated her younger opponent Pranshu Rathore from Chandigarh across all three rounds to register a convincing 5-0 win.

In the men's light welterweight (63.5kg) division, Thapa lost in a close bout to Services Sports Control Board boxer Vanshaj, with a 3-4 scoreline.

 

In other bouts of the day, Services' Mandengbam Singh defeated Chandigarh's Anshul Punia in the men's flyweight (51kg) division by a 4-1 split decision.

Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Jaismine Lamboria of Services displayed her dominance with a convincing 5-0 win over World Championship bronze-winner Manisha Moun of Haryana in the women's 60kg event.

Another gold medal for Services came from Sakshi, who outpunched Himachal Pradesh's Vinakshi 5-0.

In the women's bantamweight category, Madhya Pradesh's Divya Panwar triumphed over Uttar Pradesh's Sonia Lather with a 4-1 victory.

Local boxer Nivedita Karki showed precision and agility as she overpowered Haryana's Kalpana to claim the top spot in the women's flyweight (50kg) event.

Former youth world champion Assam's Ankushita Boro reigned supreme in the women's welterweight (66kg) event, outclassing Uttarakhand's Kajal by a unanimous decision.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
