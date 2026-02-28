India Names Squad for Asian Boxing Championships

Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain and world champion Nikhat Zareen are set to lead a strong 20-member Indian boxing team at the upcoming Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia, a crucial event for qualifying for the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen will spearhead India's 20-member squad at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia.

The Asian Championships serve as a key qualification pathway for the Commonwealth and Asian Games.

The Indian team includes gold medalists from the Boxam Elite Championship in Spain, including Lovlina, Preeti, Arundhati Choudhary, and Priya.

Sachin, a gold medalist at the World Boxing Cup Final and Boxam Championship, will lead the men's contingent.

The Indian team is entering the tournament after a successful run, including nine gold medals at the Boxam Elite in Spain.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain and two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen will spearhead the 20-member Indian contingent at the Asian Boxing Championships in Mongolia from March 28-April 11.

The 20-member squad was finalised after an intensive month-long evaluation process, with players inducted into the ongoing national camp in Patiala following the National Championships in January.

As per the selection policy, finalists at the Asian Boxing Championships in the approved weight categories for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games will be selected as direct entries for the respective multi-sport contingents.

The continental championship therefore carries added significance as both a medal opportunity and a key qualification pathway for the upcoming multi-sport events.

Key Women Boxers in the Squad

Lovlina (75kg), who recently struck gold at the Boxam Elite Championship in Spain, will headline the women's squad alongside Preeti (54kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), and Priya (60kg), all of whom also won gold in Spain and have shown consistent form.

They will be joined by reigning world champions Minakshi (48kg) and Jaismine (57kg).

The remaining categories include World Boxing Cup Final gold medallist Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), and Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg), completing a well-rounded squad that blends experience with emerging talent.

Men's Team Highlights

In the men's category, World Boxing Cup Final and Boxam Championship gold medallist Sachin (60kg) leads the contingent.

He is joined by Akash (75kg), who also won gold in Spain, along with silver medallist Deepak (70kg) and Ankush (80kg).

The squad further includes Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), bronze medalist in Spain and silver medalist at the World Boxing Finals.

Vishwanath Suresh (50kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Lokesh (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg) and Narender (90+kg) complete the rest of the line-up.

"The Asian Championships are always a true test of quality and consistency. Our focus has been on selecting boxers who have shown form, discipline, and the ability to perform under pressure. We are confident this group can compete strongly against the best in Asia," BFI President Ajay Singh said in a release.

The evaluations were conducted under the watchful eyes of head coaches Santiago Nieva (Women) and CA Kuttappa (Men), with the support staff closely monitoring preparations in camp.

The team heads into the tournament after winning nine gold medals at the Boxam Elite in Spain, the highest among participating nations and securing consistent top-three finishes at the World Championships and World Boxing Cup.

Indian Squad for Asian Boxing Championships

============================

Men: Vishwanath Suresh (50kg), Jadumani Singh Mandengbam (55kg), Sachin (60kg), Aditya Pratap Yadav (65kg), Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), Ankush (80kg), Lokesh (85kg), Harsh Choudhary (90kg), Narender (90+kg).

Women: Minakshi (48kg), Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Preeti (54kg), Jaismine (57kg), Priya (60kg), Ankushita Boro (65kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg), Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), Pooja Rani (80kg), Alfiya Tarannum Akram Khan Pathan (80+kg).