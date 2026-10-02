Asian Games: Champion boxer Lovlina's parents express immense pride

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's parents are celebrating her historic Asian Games gold medal win, a testament to her unwavering dedication and a proud moment for the nation.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 in the 75kg final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Boxer Lovlina Borgohain secured a gold medal at the Asian Games, fulfilling her goal to "change the colour of her medal" from previous silver.

Her parents, Tiken and Mamoni Borgohain, expressed immense pride and joy, attributing her success to 15 years of hard work and dedication.

The gold medal win coincided with Lovlina's birthday, adding to the family's celebration and happiness.

Lovlina's next major goals include winning an Olympic gold medal and focusing on upcoming world championships.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Lovlina, acknowledging her significant achievement for the state and nation.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's parents on Friday expressed delight after their daughter clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Japan, saying they were proud that she had achieved her goal through sheer hard work.

Speaking to reporters at their home in Golaghat, her father Tiken Borgohain recalled that Lovlina had won a silver medal at the previous Asian Games and had always told them that she wanted to "change the colour of her medal to gold".

A Dream Realised Through Hard Work

"We are very proud that she achieved her goal through her hard work and brought glory to the nation by winning the gold medal," he said.

He thanked people across Assam for their blessings and prayers for Lovlina's success.

"We thank all for celebrating Lovlina's win and hope they continue to bless her in her future endeavours," he added.

Lovlina's mother, Mamoni Borgohain, said the family was overjoyed that their daughter had won gold for the country.

"She has been working hard for the last 15 years, and today she has won the gold medal on her birthday. We have no words to describe our happiness," she said.

Future Aspirations and Celebrations

Asked about Lovlina's next goal, Mamoni said winning an Olympic gold was her daughter's dream, but the immediate focus would be the world championships.

Lovlina won a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympics but did not finish on the podium at the 2024 Games.

She spoke to her parents over a video call and told them she was very happy after winning the gold medal.

She said she would return to New Delhi on October 4 and was likely to reach Assam on October 6.

The boxer also told her parents that she planned to take them on their first international vacation to Vietnam soon.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke to Lovlina over the phone and congratulated her on behalf of the people of the state.

"Just spoke to Lovlina over a call and extended my best wishes on behalf of the people of Assam on her birthday as well as for this prized Gold at the Asian Games," Sarma said in a social media post.

"She is super elated and so are we. I'll let her soak the moment and meet her when she's back in Guwahati," he added.

Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao to win the gold in the 75-kg category.