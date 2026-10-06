Asian Games Gold Medallist Lovlina Borgohain Joins Delhi Police Women's Safety Patrol

Fresh from Asian Games gold, Lovlina Borgohain joined Delhi Police women personnel on patrol and called for women to move around freely and confidently.

IMAGE: Asian Games gold medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain joins women cops on Delhi Police safety patrol on Monday. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points Asian Games gold medallist Lovlina Borgohain joined Delhi Police in a women's safety foot patrol in Rajouri Garden.

Borgohain praised the Delhi Police initiative, stating it instils confidence in women and allows them to move freely.

She emphasised the collective responsibility of female athletes to contribute to women's empowerment and national development.

Borgohain secured India's first-ever gold medal in the women's 75kg category at the Asian Games 2026.

Asian Games 2026 gold medallist and Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain joined women police personnel in foot patrolling at Rajouri Garden market area as part of Delhi Police women's safety campaign on Monday.

Promoting Women's Confidence and Safety

Speaking to ANI, Borgohain said: "I think this is a major initiative by the Delhi Police, working on women's safety and conducting patrols. It feels great to be a part of this. Bringing a medal for the country is one thing, but the results women achieved at the recent Asian Games were truly significant. It has inspired so many women. It instils a sense of confidence that we can overcome fear."

"When we work on women's safety from every angle, not just one, it will create a positive impact for the future. Women want to move around freely and confidently, so this is a huge initiative," she added.

Athletes' Role in Empowerment

Borgohain also said that female athletes have a collective responsibility to contribute towards women’s empowerment and work for the country. "As a female athlete, I feel it is our collective responsibility to think about our country and work towards women's empowerment," she added.

Borgohain celebrated her 29th birthday in memorable fashion as she defeated China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women's 75kg final to win the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 on October 2. She defeated China’s Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the women’s 75kg final to claim India’s first-ever gold medal in the category.