Lovlina, Siwach lead Indian rush into BOXAM Elite finals

Lovlina Borgohain and Sachin Siwach spearhead a dominant Indian boxing performance at the BOXAM Elite International Tournament, with 12 athletes advancing to the finals for a chance at gold.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain scored 5-0 victory over Rosie Eccles of Wales in her semi-final bout at the BOXAM Elite International in La Nucia, Spain, on Friday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain and Sachin Siwach advance to the finals of the BOXAM Elite International boxing tournament.

A total of 12 Indian boxers, including 8 women and 4 men, will compete for gold medals.

Preeti Pawar and Poonam set up an all-Indian final in the women's 54kg category.

Deepak secured a first-round RSC victory over a World Boxing Cup silver medalist.

Several other Indian women, including Manju Rani and Nitu Ghanghas, also reached the finals.

Olympic bronze medallist boxer Lovlina Borgohain and World Cup gold winner Sachin Siwach notched up contrasting wins to storm into the finals along with 10 other Indians at the BOXAM Elite International here.

Twelve Indians, including eight women and four men, will compete for gold on the final day.

Indian women boxers shine

Borgohain (75kg) produced a commanding performance, registering a unanimous 5-0 win over Wales's Rosie Eccles in her semi-final on Friday.

India is assured of gold in the women's 54kg category after Asian Games bronze medallist Preeti Pawar set up an all-Indian final against Poonam.

Preeti dominated France's Aya Hamdi for a 5-0 verdict, while Poonam outclassed England's Ivy-Jane Smith 4-1.

Among other Indian women to reach the finals were Manju Rani (48kg), Nitu Ghanghas (51kg), Priya (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70kg) and Naina (80kg), all securing victories in their respective semi-final bouts.

Sachin Siwach extends brilliant run

Leading the men's charge was Sachin (60kg), who extended his brilliant run with another dominant win over England's Jack Dryden.

India added further finalists through dominant displays from Deepak (70kg), Akash (75kg), and Ankush (80kg).

Deepak produced one of the session's standout moments by forcing a first-round RSC against Kazakhstan's World Boxing Cup Finals' silver medallist Nurbek Mursal.

While Akash and Ankush negotiated tough bouts against Kazakh opponents to seal their places in Saturday's gold-medal contests.

Bronze medalists

Meanwhile, Pranjal Yadav (65kg), Kajal (65kg), Sanamacha Chanu (75kg), and Mankirat Kaur (80+kg), Jadumani Singh (55kg), Mohammed Hussam Uddin (60kg), and Hitesh Gulia (70kg) signed off with bronze medals after losing their respective semifinals.