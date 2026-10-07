How Lovlina Borgohain Rediscovered Her Passion For Boxing

Ace Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain, fresh off her Asian Games gold, shares how rediscovering her passion for the sport after a 2024 Olympic setback fuelled her triumphant return and sets her sights on future Olympic glory.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain won a gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan.

She stated on Wednesday that rediscovering her love for boxing after the disappointment of the 2024 Olympics helped her regain confidence.

Her immediate target is the World Championships, where gold and silver medallists will earn direct qualification for the Olympics.

Despite an injury, Borgohain remained confident and relied on mental strength and experience to perform well at the Asian Games.

She was felicitated in Guwahati and received a cheque of Rs 50 lakh from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain on Wednesday said rediscovering her love for boxing after the disappointment of the 2024 Olympics helped her regain confidence and culminated in a gold medal at the recently concluded Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain, who won the women's 75-kg gold after defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final, said the blessings and support of her well-wishers had also played an important role in her success.

Rediscovering The Love For Boxing

"I was devastated after my 2024 Olympic loss. I had forgotten how much I love boxing. Now, I have rediscovered the love, and I enjoy my game," she said at a felicitation ceremony in Guwahati.

The 28-year-old boxer said her immediate target is the World Championships, where gold and silver medallists will earn direct qualification for the Olympics.

She expressed confidence that with proper preparation, she could upgrade the colour of her Olympic medal from the bronze she won in 2020 to gold in the next.

Eyes On Olympic Gold And World Championships

Borgohain said she was not able to prepare adequately for the Asian Games due to an injury but remained confident of performing well.

"The fights were tough. I did not have much expectation, but I wanted to live every moment. I had to be mentally strong, and I think my experience also counted in tackling my opponents," she said.

"Hard work and struggles are always there. But I feel that blessings count a lot. And not all players are as lucky as me to get so much love," she said.

Felicitation And State Support

Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, who felicitated Borgohain, said her achievements had brought immense pride to the state.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Assam's sporting ecosystem and providing athletes with better infrastructure, training and opportunities to compete at the highest level.

The felicitation was organised by the Department of Sports in association with the Assam Amateur Boxing Association and the Assam Olympic Association.

Borgohain received a warm welcome on her arrival here on Tuesday evening from various political parties and organisations.

She later called on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who presented her with a cheque of Rs 50 lakh in recognition of her achievement.