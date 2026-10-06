Lovlina Borgohain Gets Hero's Welcome In Guwahati

Indian boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain received a hero's welcome in Guwahati after clinching a historic gold medal at the Asian Games, marking a significant achievement for the nation.

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain was received at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati by Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary. Photograph: Biswajit Daimary/X

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain received a grand welcome in Guwahati after her Asian Games gold medal win.

She secured gold in the women's 75-kg boxing category, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0.

Borgohain is only the second Indian woman boxer to win Asian Games gold, following M C Mary Kom.

Assam Sports Minister, BJP president, Congress leaders, family, and fans greeted her at the airport.

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain received a rousing welcome in Guwahati on Tuesday as she returned to Assam after winning gold at the Asian Games in Japan.

Borgohain clinched gold in the women's 75-kg category on her birthday on October 2, defeating China's Bao Ziyi 5-0 in the final.

A Hero's Welcome In Assam

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain is only the second Indian woman boxer to win a gold medal at the Asian Games after the legendary M C Mary Kom. Photograph: ANI Photo

She was received at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, state BJP president Dilip Saikia, her family and fans.

The Congress also felicitated Borgohain at the airport.

A delegation led by senior Congress leader Pranati Phukan welcomed her with a 'gamosa', a flower bouquet and a 'jaapi'.

Senior Congress leaders Bipul Gogoi, Bedabrata Bora, Udit Bhanu Das, Gunakanta Gogoi, Mousumi Neog and Debajit Deka were among those present to welcome her.

Borgohain is only the second Indian woman boxer to win an Asian Games gold, after the legendary M C Mary Kom achieved the feat in 2014. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist had won silver at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Borgohain thanked the people of Assam for their support.