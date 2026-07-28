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'I can't focus': Lovlina's emotional Assam flood plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: July 28, 2026 20:48 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain is urging widespread support for Assam flood relief efforts, revealing the devastating crisis is impacting her focus at the Commonwealth Games.

Lovlina Borgohain

Photograph: Boxing Federation of India/X

Key Points

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain is deeply affected by the devastating Assam floods.
  • The floods are impacting her focus during the Commonwealth Games campaign.
  • Borgohain has made a public appeal for urgent help for flood victims in Assam.
  • The disaster has claimed 68 lives and affected over 4.45 lakh people across six districts.
  • Victims are in dire need of food, water, clothes, and other essential necessities.

Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain on Tuesday said she has been unable to fully focus on her Commonwealth Games campaign because of the devastating floods in her home state of Assam, and appealed to people to extend help to those affected.

The 28-year-old boxer from Assam is assured of at least a bronze medal after receiving a direct entry into the women's 75kg semifinals because of the five-boxer draw.

Lovlina's Emotional Appeal Amidst Crisis

"I am feeling very bad that a lot of people have lost their lives because of the flood in Assam. A lot of people are facing a lot of problems at this time," said Borgohain, who became only the third Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal when she claimed bronze at the Tokyo Games, in a video message.

"A lot of people have lost their homes and everything has been washed away. At this time, people are not getting food, water, clothes, and other necessities."

 

"I am not able to focus properly here because of the condition of my people. I am trying to do my best. Our people are working hard to deliver the necessities to the people. "The government is also doing its best. A lot of people from Assam are also coming out to help them. I need everyone to reach out to the people and help them. I request everyone to help us reach out to the people and deliver the necessities to them."

Assam Flood Devastation Details

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 68 people have lost their lives in floods across the state so far this year. The disaster has affected 445,495 people in six districts, namely Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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