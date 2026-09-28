India's Lovlina Borgohain Guarantees Asian Games Boxing Medal

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of another medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after a dominant quarterfinal victory, marking her second consecutive podium finish at the event.
Key Points
- Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a medal at the Asian Games boxing competition.
- She defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout.
- This marks her second consecutive medal at the Asian Games, having won silver previously.
- Lovlina joins other Indian boxers, Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal, in the semifinals.
Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday.
Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.
The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.
Lovlina joined Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), who all cruised into the semifinals on Sunday.