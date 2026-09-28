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India's Lovlina Borgohain Guarantees Asian Games Boxing Medal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk September 28, 2026 10:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of another medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after a dominant quarterfinal victory, marking her second consecutive podium finish at the event.

Key Points

  • Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a medal at the Asian Games boxing competition.
  • She defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout.
  • This marks her second consecutive medal at the Asian Games, having won silver previously.
  • Lovlina joins other Indian boxers, Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal, in the semifinals.

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday.

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

 

The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.

Lovlina joined Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), who all cruised into the semifinals on Sunday.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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