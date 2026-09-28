India's Lovlina Borgohain Guarantees Asian Games Boxing Medal

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain has assured India of another medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after a dominant quarterfinal victory, marking her second consecutive podium finish at the event.

Key Points Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain secured a medal at the Asian Games boxing competition.

She defeated South Korea's Seong Suyeon 5-0 in the quarterfinal bout.

This marks her second consecutive medal at the Asian Games, having won silver previously.

Lovlina joins other Indian boxers, Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal, and Narender Berwal, in the semifinals.

Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday.

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.

Lovlina joined Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), who all cruised into the semifinals on Sunday.