Home » Sports » Asian Games Boxing: Lovlina, Parveen Win Historic Golds; End India's 12-Year Drought

Lovlina Borgohain and Parveen Hooda have made history at the Asian Games, clinching gold medals in their respective categories and ending the nation's 12-year drought for women's boxing titles.

IMAGE: Parveen Hooda celebrates after winning the women's 65kg final against Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin at the 2026 Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) secured gold medals in women's boxing at the Asian Games.

These victories mark the end of India's 12-year wait for women's boxing gold at the Asian Games.

Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0, upgrading her previous silver medal to gold on her birthday.

Parveen achieved a narrow 3-2 split-decision win against Paris Olympic bronze-medallist Chen Nien-chin.

Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) and Parveen Hooda (65kg) claimed gold medals to end India's 12-year wait for women's boxing titles in the Asian Games, delivering contrasting but stirring final performances against their more fancied opponents here on Friday.

One of the country's most decorated boxers, Lovlina defeated China's Ziyi Bao 5-0 on her 29th birthday to upgrade the silver she had won at the last edition.

IMAGE: Parveen Hooda lands a punch on Taiwan's Chen Nien-chin. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Parveen then eked out a narrow 3-2 split-decision win over Paris Olympic bronze-medallist Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei to also claim her maiden Asian Games gold.

With these wins, Lovlina and Parveen joined the legendary MC Mary Kom in a select group of Indian women boxers who have won Asian Games gold medals.

The Manipuri legend had won the flyweight (51kg) title at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Lovlina's Birthday Gold And Determination

IMAGE: Lovlina Borgohain celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's 75kg final. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

"Today is my birthday. It's a very special birthday, I'm feeling really good. I thought I'd have to gift a gold medal on my birthday. It's the first time that I got a present for myself. I gave it my all. I didn't think for a second that I would lose," Lovlina said after the win.

"It was a very tough fight. But I was always thinking that I just have to win. The last round was very tough. I was winning by 2-1 in the first and second round. So I thought I have to just win the third round.

"The opponent was very strong. I was playing with her for the first time. So I had no idea how she was going to play. I was motivating myself that I have to win. I don't want to lose."

Lovlina's Dominant Performance

Lovlina made the most of her considerable height advantage, while the 20-year-old Bao constantly tried to close the distance and deny the Indian space to work.

The approach made for a messy contest, with Bao resorting to repeated clinches.

In a departure from her usual approach, Lovlina started aggressively, landing a few punches right away, but Bao was equally fierce with her counters.

The Chinese southpaw connected a couple of combinations, before Lovlina finished the round strongly with some clean, heavy punches to edge it 3-2.

Trailing, Bao came out aggressively in the second round, looking to close the distance, while Lovlina tried to keep her at bay and create room for her punches.

The Indian managed to find her range towards the end of the round, landing a series of clean blows to take it 4-1 on the judges' cards.

The same pattern continued in the final round, with Bao throwing punches in abundance but struggling to land cleanly. Lovlina remained compact in defence and picked her moments to counter.

Having done enough to establish her lead, Lovlina slowed the pace in the closing stages and chose not to engage unnecessarily, keeping Bao at a distance and seeing out the contest.

At the last edition, Lovlina had lost to another Chinese boxer, Li Qian, in the final, settling for silver. This time, she made sure there was no repeat of that result.

India's Strong Boxing Showing At Asian Games

Indian boxers have already bettered their performance from the last edition by assuring six medals in Aichi-Nagoya.

Priya Ghanghas (60kg), Kapil Pokhariya (90kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg) won bronze medals.

India's best-ever boxing performance at the Asian Games came at the Guangzhou 2010 edition, when the contingent won nine medals -- two gold, three silver and four bronze.

The strong showing in the continental event comes on the back of Indian boxers' record-breaking campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow last month.