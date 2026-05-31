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Home  » Sports » 'Long overdue': Sindhu applauds Satwik-Chirag after Singapore Open title win

'Long overdue': Sindhu applauds Satwik-Chirag after Singapore Open title win

By REDIFF SPORTS
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May 31, 2026 18:54 IST

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PV Sindhu hailed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty after the Indian duo won the Singapore Open 2026, ending a two-year title drought and becoming the first Indian men's doubles pair to claim the prestigious title.

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their maiden Singapore Open title on Sunday. May 31. 

IMAGE: Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their maiden Singapore Open title on Sunday. May 31. Photograph: X

India's ace women's badminton player PV Sindhu congratulated Satwiksai Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty for winning the Singapore Open 2026 on Sunday, May 31.

Key Points

  • The Indian duo defeated Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 in the men's doubles final.
  • Satwik and Chirag became the first Indian men's doubles pair to win the Singapore Open title.
  • The victory ended a two-year title drought for the World No. 4 pair.
  • Sindhu described the performance as "picture-perfect", "extremely well deserved" and "long overdue".
 

The Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champions produced a gritty comeback to secure their ninth career World Tour crown, besides claiming a third Super 750 title with a tense 18-21, 21-17, 21-16 win in one hour 13 minutes, defeating Indonesia's Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri in the men's doubles final of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

Thus, the Indian duo, popular known as SatChi, ended their 2-year title drought and became the 1st ever Indian men's doubles team to win a Singapore Open title.

'That was almost a picture-perfect game from Satwik and Chirag. Extremely well deserved and long overdue,' Sindhu posted a congratulatory note for the duo on her X handle.

'They never allowed Fikri, with those big levers, to really get into his hitting rhythm. They kept the Indonesians away from the big, heavy smashes they are so capable of producing and executed the game plan beautifully,' she added.

The World No. 4 duo, Satwik and Chirag had last lifted a trophy at the Thailand Open in 2024. Since then, they had reached four finals but finished runners-up on each occasion before finally breaking the drought in Singapore.

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