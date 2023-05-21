News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan

Long jumper Shaili Singh finishes third in Japan

Source: PTI
May 21, 2023 18:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shaili Singh, 19, was competing in her first big international outdoor event at the senior level. Photograph: Shaili Singh/Instagram

Talented Indian youngster Shaili Singh finished third with a creditable effort of 6.65m in the women's long jump at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Yokohama on Sunday.

 

The 19-year-old Shaili's first round jump of 6.65m remained her best in the World Athletics Continental Tour gold level event, though it was 11cm below her personal best. Her effort also saw a wind speed of +2.1 m/s, which is above the permissible limit of +2.0 m/s.

She was leading the competition event till the third round. Maryse Luzolo of Germany took the gold with a jump of 6.79m, while Brooke Buschkuel of Australia was second with an effort of 6.77m.

Shaili was competing in her first big international outdoor event at the senior level. She had won a silver in the World U-20 Athletics Championships in 2021 with a jump of 6.59m.

In April,  Shaili had logged 6.76m, the all-time second longest long jump by an India behind her idol and mentor Anju Bobby George, en route to winning a gold at the Indian Grand Prix.

In February, she had finished fifth at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in  Nur-Sultan with a jump of 6.27m.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold
Prathamesh shocks World No. 1 to win World Cup gold
Decision by Khap Panchayat could hurt nation: Vinesh
Decision by Khap Panchayat could hurt nation: Vinesh
FIR filed against swimming coach at SAI centre
FIR filed against swimming coach at SAI centre
Manipur: No internet for 19 days now, lives at stake
Manipur: No internet for 19 days now, lives at stake
PM of Papua New Guinea touches Modi's feet on arrival
PM of Papua New Guinea touches Modi's feet on arrival
'Mental strength holds the key in India-Aus WTC final'
'Mental strength holds the key in India-Aus WTC final'
Rain fury in Bengaluru: Woman trapped in car dies
Rain fury in Bengaluru: Woman trapped in car dies

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

TT World C'ships: Sharath, Sathiyan make winning start

TT World C'ships: Sharath, Sathiyan make winning start

Haaland behind City's 3rd straight Premier League title

Haaland behind City's 3rd straight Premier League title

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances