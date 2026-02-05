HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Long-distance runner Pooja suspended for evading dope test

Long-distance runner Pooja suspended for evading dope test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 05, 2026 15:31 IST

IMAGE: Pooja Aatmaram has been suspended under Article 2.3 of the World Anti-Doping Agency's code. Photograph: Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters

Key Points

  • Pooja Aatmaram competes in the 5000m and 10,000m events.
  • Pooja had competed in the National Cross Country Championships in Lucknow, finishing 25th.
  • Pooja finished third in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in 2024 while representing Rajasthan.

Little-known Indian long-distance runner Pooja Aatmaram has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU)

for evading a dope test.

Pooja, who competes in the 5000m and 10,000m events, had finished third in the Indian Grand Prix 2 in 2024 while representing Rajasthan, which remains her most noteworthy performance.

Last year, the 30-year-old had competed in the National Cross Country Championships in Lucknow, finishing 25th.

"The AIU has provisionally suspended Pooja Aatmaram (India) for Evading, Refusing or Failing to Submit to Sample Collection by an Athlete. Notice of Allegation Issued," the AIU said in a brief statement.

Pooja has been suspended under Article 2.3 of the World Anti-Doping Agency's code.

The particular provision deals with athletes "refusing, or failing without compelling justification, to submit to Sample collection after notification as authorised in applicable anti-doping rules or otherwise evading Sample collection."

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
