Home  » Sports » London to host Sumo tournament: A first in 33 years!

London to host Sumo tournament: A first in 33 years!

December 05, 2024 00:00 IST
Sumo

IMAGE: Sumo wrestler Meccha stretches ahead of a Sumo and Sushi exhibition match in Washington. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Only once in the sport's 1,500-year history has a five-day Grand Sumo Tournament or "basho" been held outside Japan - and next year, London's Royal Albert Hall will repeat its feat of 1991.

To be as true to tradition as possible, the venerable concert hall will build a raised clay "dohyo" or fighting stage in the centre of the auditorium to host the event, with spectators sitting around it on cushions and, further back, on chairs.

 

"We'll experience not just the sport, but the tradition and the ritual and the culture of sumo," said James Ainscough, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall.

"So as well as it being an exciting sporting event, it's actually going to be a great cultural moment and a time for us to come across something we don't normally experience and to maybe learn something different from it from a different culture, and be challenged in the way we think as well."

Every night from Oct. 15-19, wrestlers from Japan's top sumo division will fight around 20 bouts to contest the London title, which will be overseen, appropriately enough, by the 1991 winner Hokutoumi, a former grand champion.

Nobuyoshi Hakkaku, as he is now known, now heads the Japan Sumo Association.

"Back in 1991, as a performing wrestler, my main aim was to win the tournament. But coming back as chairman, now the most important part is to bring Japanese tradition and Japanese culture to the British public," Hakkaku said via a translator.

"Sumo itself has not changed throughout the course of history. I have no worries because I am confident people will appreciate or take something back by watching this tournament."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Gukesh's resilience shines: Forces draw against Liren
McLaren vs Ferrari: The ultimate showdown
Rashid Khan's emotional plea to Taliban
Youth murders parents, sister on wedding anniversary
Gowda shines as UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans in PKL
FC Goa beat Hyderabad in coach Manolo's 100th ISL game
Beef banned in hotels, public places in Assam: Sarma
