India's Lokesh Subramani Clinches Malaysia Squash Junior Open U-17 Crown

Discover how India's Lokesh Subramani dominated the Malaysia Squash Junior Open, securing the boys' U-17 title with a commanding performance on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points Lokesh Subramani won the boys' U-17 title at the Malaysia Squash Junior Open on Sunday.

He defeated local challenger Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli in straight games (11-6, 11-2, 11-8).

Other Indian players, Aadya Budhia and Aryaman Singh, reached the semifinals in their respective U-17 categories.

Divyanshi Jain, Avisha Agarwal, and Shravin Jain advanced to the quarterfinals.

India's Lokesh Subramani won the boys' U-17 title at the Malaysia Squash Junior Open, beating local challenger Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli in straight games in the final here on Sunday.

Lokesh, seeded second, defeated his opponent 11-6, 11-2, 11-8.

India's Aadya Budhia and Aryaman Singh reached the semifinals in the U-17 girls' and boys' categories, respectively, while Divyanshi Jain (U-13 girls), Avisha Agarwal (U-11 girls) and Shravin Jain (U-19 boys) made it to the quarterfinals.