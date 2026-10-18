Home  » Sports » India's Lokesh Subramani Clinches Malaysia Squash Junior Open U-17 Crown

India's Lokesh Subramani Clinches Malaysia Squash Junior Open U-17 Crown

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 18, 2026 16:24 IST 1 Minute Read
x

Discover how India's Lokesh Subramani dominated the Malaysia Squash Junior Open, securing the boys' U-17 title with a commanding performance on Sunday.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • Lokesh Subramani won the boys' U-17 title at the Malaysia Squash Junior Open on Sunday.
  • He defeated local challenger Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli in straight games (11-6, 11-2, 11-8).
  • Other Indian players, Aadya Budhia and Aryaman Singh, reached the semifinals in their respective U-17 categories.
  • Divyanshi Jain, Avisha Agarwal, and Shravin Jain advanced to the quarterfinals.

India's Lokesh Subramani won the boys' U-17 title at the Malaysia Squash Junior Open, beating local challenger Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli in straight games in the final here on Sunday.

Lokesh, seeded second, defeated his opponent 11-6, 11-2, 11-8.

 

India's Aadya Budhia and Aryaman Singh reached the semifinals in the U-17 girls' and boys' categories, respectively, while Divyanshi Jain (U-13 girls), Avisha Agarwal (U-11 girls) and Shravin Jain (U-19 boys) made it to the quarterfinals.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

lokesh subramanimalaysia squash junior opensquash u-17indian squashmuhammad ifwat zulkifli

More From Rediff

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United

PIX: Arsenal Pip Forest with Late Goal; Leeds Hold Man United
Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions

Marathas Crowned Archery Premier League Season 2 Champions
ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

ISL: Ajaraie Stars as NorthEast United FC Drub Kerala Blasters

Web Stories

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India

10 Durga Mata Temples Beyond India
9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri

9 Sattvik Breakfast Recipes for Navratri
Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Navdurga And Their Sacred Vahanas

Asian Games 2026

Asian Games 2026