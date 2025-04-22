HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Lokedi, Korir claim top honours at Boston Marathon

Lokedi, Korir claim top honours at Boston Marathon

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 22, 2025 17:30 IST

x

Kenyan John Korir overcame a tumble near the starting line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing in two hours four minutes and 45 seconds, while his compatriot Sharon Lokedi denied Hellen Obiri a third straight title in a course record.

Boston Marathon

IMAGE: Kenya's Sharon Lokedi and John Korir pose with the trophy after winning the women's and men's elite races at the Boston Marathon on Monday. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

The 2024 Chicago winner Korir recovered quickly from the fall and pulled away at the 20-mile mark, building a minute cushion between himself and the rest of the field with two miles to go, before jogging through the finish.

Tanzanian Alphonce Simbu eked out a second-place finish in 2:05:04, battling Kenyan Cybrian Kotut down the final straight.

Korir, who appeared to lose his bib in his early fall, had the paper in his hands as he held his arms out wide to break the tape in the second-fastest time in Boston.

With the victory, he and his older brother, 2012 winner Wesley Korir, became the only two siblings to win the oldest annual marathon, and the former champion was there to offer John a hug at the finish line.

It was a memorable day on the women's side, too, as last year's runner-up Lokedi had revenge on her mind while Kenyan Obiri sought a rare Boston "three-peat".

The 2022 New York winner Lokedi and Obiri had pulled away from the rest of the field and were locked in a tense battle with less than two miles to go before Obiri, who won bronze in Paris, began to lose energy.

Lokedi surged through the final 1,000 metres, taking two minutes and 37 seconds off the course record set in 2014 by Buzunesh Deba as she crossed the line in 2:17:22.

Obiri was 19 seconds slower and Ethiopian Yalemzerf Yehualaw (2:18:06) finished third.

Lokedi said she had feared she went out too fast as she approached Boston's famously demanding hills but had more than enough left in the tank for the final stretch.

"Feel so great, I can't believe it," she said. "I just wanted to do my best and just fight to the end."

The 129th running of the Boston Marathon also marked the 50th anniversary of the first wheelchair winner at the major, when Bob Hall crossed the line in 2:58:00. 

 


Swiss Marcel Hug collected his eighth Boston title in 1:21:34 and offered a tribute to Hall at the finish line.

"He is a real pioneer for our sport - he opened the door for us," said Hug. "We are so grateful, thankful, that he had the courage to come here and do the Boston Marathon 50 years ago."

American Susannah Scaroni won the women's race in 1:35:20, a year after she was forced to miss the event due to injury.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Robots Are Now Running Marathons!
Robots Are Now Running Marathons!
PICS: Humans vs Robots at China Half-Marathon
PICS: Humans vs Robots at China Half-Marathon
Kenya's Kipkorir provisionally suspended for doping
Kenya's Kipkorir provisionally suspended for doping
Uganda's Kiplimo smashes world record
Uganda's Kiplimo smashes world record
Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs
Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Is A Good Daily Step Count? 7 Answers

webstory image 2

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 3

Gold Prices Go Up, Up & UP!! Look At Its 10-Year Rise

VIDEOS

Women forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water in crisis-hit Yavatmal5:15

Women forced to walk miles to fetch drinking water in...

Royal escort: Saudi fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane in special gesture0:15

Royal escort: Saudi fighter jets escort PM Modi's plane...

SPOTTED: Sara Tendulkar at Mumbai airport0:49

SPOTTED: Sara Tendulkar at Mumbai airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD