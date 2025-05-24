Liverpool's Salah named EPL player of the season

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide Liverpool to the title. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday after a stellar individual campaign as Liverpool cruised to their second Premier League title while his team-mate Ryan Gravenberch was named the young player of the season.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot's side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and Kevin De Bruyne.

The 32-year-old Egyptian is on course to win another Golden Boot for most goals in a season and is five strikes ahead of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

No player before has had 46 goal involvements in a 38-game season and Salah could even break the record of 47 held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who achieved the feat in a 42-game campaign, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield.

With six more assists than any other player, Salah can become the first footballer to win the Golden Boot, Golden Playmaker and player of the season awards.

Salah also won the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year for the third time earlier this month.

Gravenberch became one of the first names on the team sheet under Slot, who deployed the Dutchman as a deep-lying midfielder, and the 23-year-old has become a crucial part of Liverpool's spine, making 36 appearances this season.

His versatility to shield Liverpool's back line has come to the fore this season while his ability to quickly initiate attacks, cutting out passing lanes and winning back possession, has made him indispensable.

No midfielder has made more interceptions this season than Gravenberch (59).

Gravenberch was also nominated for the Player of the Season award along with Virgil Van Dijk -- the three Liverpool players who have clocked the most minutes in the team in the Premier League this season.

He is also the second Liverpool player to win the youngsters' award after Trent Alexander-Arnold won it in 2019-20, the season it was introduced.