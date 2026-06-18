Real Madrid Bolster Defence With Free Transfer Of France Star Ibrahima Konate

France international Ibrahima Konate has completed a significant free transfer to Real Madrid from Liverpool, strengthening the Spanish giants' defence until 2030.

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Key Points Ibrahima Konate has signed with Real Madrid on a free transfer, securing a deal until June 2030.

The 27-year-old France international joins Real Madrid from Liverpool after five seasons and 183 appearances.

Konate played a crucial role in Liverpool's 2024-25 Premier League title victory.

Real Madrid have signed France defender Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer, the LaLiga club said on Thursday, securing the centre back on a deal until June 2030.

The 27-year-old, currently at the World Cup with France, joins from Liverpool after failing to agree a contract extension to remain at Anfield.

Konate's Impact At Liverpool

He becomes one of Jose Mourinho's first signings since returning for a second spell in charge, alongside Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella.

Konate spent five seasons at Liverpool after joining from RB Leipzig in 2021, making 183 appearances and playing a key role in their Premier League title-winning campaign in 2024-25, where he formed a strong partnership with captain Virgil van Dijk.

During his time at the club, he also won two League Cups and the FA Cup, and finished runner-up in the Champions League in 2022.