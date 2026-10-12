Liverpool vs Man City: Officer injured, 10 arrested in crowd trouble

Manchester City's 3-0 win at Liverpool was overshadowed by crowd trouble, with 10 arrests and a police officer suffering a serious facial injury.



IMAGE: Merseyside Police say 10 arrests were made following Sunday’s Liverpool v Manchester City match at Anfield, including five on suspicion of tragedy chanting after the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anfield Sector/X

Key Points A police officer suffered a serious facial injury during an arrest outside Anfield after the Liverpool vs Manchester City match.

Ten individuals were arrested for various offences, including assaulting a constable, tragedy chanting, and being drunk and disorderly.

The incidents occurred after Manchester City's 3-0 Premier League win over Liverpool on Sunday.

Tensions were high due to Manchester City's ongoing financial regulations breaches case, which Liverpool supporters referenced with chants.

Manchester City's 3-0 Premier League victory at Liverpool on Sunday was overshadowed by crowd trouble that led to 10 arrests and left a police officer with a serious facial injury, Merseyside Police said on Monday.

The officer was injured while arresting a man on Anfield Road after the match and was taken to hospital for treatment before later recovering at home, police said.

Details of the Arrests

The arrests included a man suspected of two offences of assaulting a constable, five people on suspicion of tragedy chanting, one person on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly and assault, two for affray and another suspected of throwing items onto the pitch.

"Officers were on duty outside the ground to smoothly facilitate the movements of those travelling to and from the game, as well as minimise any disruption on the roads outside," Chief Inspector Leanne Hobin said.

"The officers and stewards are there to protect the public and keep them safe, and it is extremely disappointing that an officer has sustained a serious injury while carrying out that duty."

Match Context and Fan Tensions

The match at Anfield was played against the backdrop of heightened tensions surrounding Manchester City following a Premier League ruling that found the club guilty of 114 breaches of the competition's financial regulations.

Liverpool supporters made their feelings clear before kickoff, loudly booing City's team announcement and chanting "Going down, going down!" in reference to the possibility of a relegation punishment if sanctions are ultimately imposed. City deny wrongdoing and have appealed the verdict.