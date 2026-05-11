Liverpool to honour Jota, brother with permanent memorial at Anfield

The memorial will also display Silva's number 30 shirt when he played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

IMAGE: Liverpool fans hold a banner in memory of Diogo Jota. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Key Points Liverpool will build a permanent “Forever 20” memorial for Diogo Jota and Andre Silva.

Jota’s No. 20 shirt has been retired across all Liverpool teams.

The memorial at Anfield will include fan tributes left after the brothers’ deaths.

Liverpool are to build a permanent memorial at Anfield in honour of their former forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash last year in northwestern Spain.

The heart-shaped sculpture titled "Forever 20" in reference to Jota's jersey number, which has been retired from the club at all levels including the women's and academy teams.

The memorial will also display Silva's number 30 shirt when he played for Penafiel in the Portuguese second division.

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'Forever 20' tribute to honour Jota, brother Andre Silva

"It will stand on a Granby Rock-faced stone plinth, laser-engraved with a dedication to both brothers, and incorporated into the plinth itself are many of the physical tributes that were left at Anfield," Liverpool said in a statement on Monday.

Jota helped Liverpool win the Premier League last season, and won the FA Cup in 2022 and League Cup in 2022 and 2024 with the Merseyside club. He scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for them.

Ahead of the 2026 Premier League season-opener, Liverpool honoured the Portuguese forward with a minute's silence before the kickoff against Bournemouth.