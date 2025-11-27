HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Liverpool struggling massively': Gerrard

'Liverpool struggling massively': Gerrard

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 27, 2025 13:14 IST

x

Liverpool

IMAGE: Liverpool's 4-1 defeat by PSV Eindhoven was their ninth in their last 12 games in all competitions. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool manager Arne Slot must find a way to arrest the team's slide even as the pressure mounts on him, former skipper Steven Gerrard said after the Merseyside club were thrashed 4-1 by PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The humbling defeat was Liverpool's ninth in their last 12 games in all competitions, their worst 12-game stretch since the 1953-54 season and the third successive game in which they have lost by three goals.

Slot helped Liverpool win the Premier League in his first season in charge and while they now languish in 12th, and 13th in the Champions League, Gerrard dismissed talk of a crisis.

"Crisis is a strong word, and disrespectful to some of the players that have delivered for this club, and for the manager that's delivered three months ago," Gerrard, who made 710

appearances for Liverpool, told TNT Sports.

"But you cannot deny the team is struggling massively, they're on a terrible run, confidence is at an all-time low and they just keep bleeding.

"Unless the manager can find answers and stability in the team it's going to continue."

Gerrard's former England and Liverpool teammate Steve McManaman believes talk about Slot's future is premature.

"I think it's far too early for such questions," he said. "They would have to go out of the Champions League and be wallowing near the bottom of the league.

 

"They play Arsenal second week of January, that's when the question should be asked. They'll be halfway through the season by then."

Liverpool next visit West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Arsenal stun Bayern Munich, go top; PSV whip Liverpool
PIX: Arsenal stun Bayern Munich, go top; PSV whip Liverpool
For F1, what happened in Vegas does not stay in Vegas
For F1, what happened in Vegas does not stay in Vegas
PIX: Chelsea rout Barcelona, Leverkusen stun Man City
PIX: Chelsea rout Barcelona, Leverkusen stun Man City
Gavaskar Hits Back At Gambhir's Critics
Gavaskar Hits Back At Gambhir's Critics
'Worst airline experience': Siraj slams Air India
'Worst airline experience': Siraj slams Air India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Kachori Kraze: Sweet to Spicy, Must-Try Recipes

webstory image 2

Cities In The Sky: 9 Places With Most Skyscrapers

webstory image 3

15-Min Recipe: Citrus Salad

VIDEOS

India will emerge PM Modis all praise for space startup Skyroots Infinity Campus0:56

India will emerge PM Modis all praise for space startup...

Bhaichung Bhutia flags Off 25-day countdown to 10th Tata Steel 25K marathon in Kolkata4:08

Bhaichung Bhutia flags Off 25-day countdown to 10th Tata...

Harmanpreet Kaur to Shafali Verma Women Cricket team arrives at set of Kaun Banega Crorepati2:18

Harmanpreet Kaur to Shafali Verma Women Cricket team...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO