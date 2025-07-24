Liverpool sign Ekitike for $93 million; take spending to $342 million

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 24, 2025 12:43 IST

IMAGE: Hugo Ekitike had a breakout campaign in 2024-25, scoring 15 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances. Photograph: Liverpool FC/X

Liverpool have signed French striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt, the English Premier League side announced on Wednesday, with media reports saying the deal was worth 69 million pounds ($93.65 million) plus add-ons.

Ekitike is Liverpool's second-most expensive recruit in the close season after the Premier League champions signed Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, who can also play as winger or forward, in June for a club-record 100 million pounds plus add-ons.

"The 23-year-old has successfully completed a medical and agreed personal terms with the Reds, allowing him to fly out to Hong Kong to join his new teammates on their pre-season

tour of Asia later this week," Liverpool said in a statement.

Former Paris St Germain player Ekitike had a breakout campaign in 2024-25, scoring 15 Bundesliga goals in 33 appearances. He also struck four times as Frankfurt reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

 

Ekitike, who made his senior debut at Stade de Reims, joined PSG on loan in 2022, making 25 Ligue 1 appearances as they won the French top-flight. He went on loan to Frankfurt in 2023, before making the move permanent a year later.

"It's a strong story for him and Eintracht Frankfurt that he's moving to one of Europe's top teams with the greatest ambitions and opportunities," Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Kroesche said in a statement.

"Hugo has earned this move, and it shows that we are capable of offering players a great prospect."

Liverpool begin their Premier League title defence at home against Bournemouth on August 15.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
