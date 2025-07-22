Liverpool legend Joey Jones passes away

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
July 22, 2025 18:38 IST

Joey Jones

IMAGE: Joey Jones  played 70 times for his country. Photograph: Reuters

Former Wales defender Joey Jones has died at the age of 70 after illness, his former clubs Liverpool and Wrexham said on Tuesday.

 

The left back, known for his tough tackling, was part of the Liverpool side who won their first European Cup in 1977 and successfully defended the title the following year.

"Jones’ attitude and commitment had long earned him the affection of the Liverpool supporters," Liverpool said in a statement. "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Joey’s family and friends at this sad time."

Jones, who played 70 times for his country, started his senior career at Wrexham and spent 11 years in three stints at the club who said they would build a statue in his honour.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
