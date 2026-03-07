Liverpool down Wolves to reach FA Cup quarters; Spurs lose in EPL

Andy Robertson scored once and set up Mohamed Salah as Liverpool beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, while Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League woes deepened after a 3-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, extending their winless run to 11 matches.

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates in their FA Cup Fifth Round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton, Britain, on Friday. Photograph: Chris Radburn/Reuters

Liverpool fullback Andy Robertson scored one goal and created another in the second half as his side cruised to a 3-1 away win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday that sent them through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

After conceding a 94th-minute goal to lose 2-1 when the teams met in the Premier League on Tuesday, Liverpool returned to the Molineux Stadium looking to keep alive their hopes of winning some silverware this season, but once again they looked pedestrian in a dull and scoreless first half.

Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha announced himself with a lightning-quick step-over and shot in the 11th minute, and the 17-year-old’s attacking forays were among the few bright sparks as the home side packed their defence and the visitors laboured to break them down.

Liverpool’s otherwise leaden attack finally clicked on the counter six minutes after the break as Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones worked the ball from right to left, and Robertson lashed the ball across the keeper into the net to break the deadlock.

Two minutes later Robertson turned provider, firing the ball across the face of the goal for Salah to score from close range, and after a lengthy VAR review that confirmed that the Egyptian was onside, the goal was allowed to stand.

That goal gave the visitors a much-needed injection of energy, and though Wolves had defended well until going behind, they showed little in attack, creating only a handful of half-chances.

Jones added a third for Liverpool in the 74th minute and despite Hwang Hee-chan pulling a goal back in stoppage time, Liverpool went through to the last eight.

They will find out their opponents when the draw takes place on Monday ahead of West Ham United's fifth-round tie against Brentford.

For Robertson, Friday's win was a measure of revenge for their defeat earlier in the week.

"We know we let ourselves down on Tuesday, that was not the performance we expect from ourselves, and it was up to us to go and put it right," he told the BBC, adding that there is still plenty to play for despite his side's erratic league form.

"We are trying to fight on all fronts - we are still in two cup competitions, and if we play like we did tonight, then nobody wants to play against us. We have to start showing that consistency."

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur's winless run continues

Tottenham Hotspur slumped deeper into trouble in the Premier League after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at home on Friday, a result that stretched Spurs' miserable run without a league victory to 11 matches.

The match swung dramatically in the first half after a red card for Micky van de Ven, leaving Tottenham to play with ten men and opening the door for Palace to take control of the contest, reported Premier League.

Tottenham initially showed promise when Archie Gray produced clever footwork to set up Dominic Solanke, whose finish briefly lifted the home crowd. Moments earlier, Palace had thought they had taken the lead through Ismaila Sarr, but his deflected strike was ruled out after a lengthy offside check.

The momentum shifted decisively midway through the half. Sarr broke through Tottenham's defensive line and was pulled back by Van de Ven as he raced toward the goal. The referee awarded a penalty and dismissed the Dutch defender, leaving Spurs a man down. Sarr stepped up to convert the spot-kick calmly, restoring parity and igniting Palace's charge.

Palace soon capitalised on Tottenham's defensive disarray. Evann Guessand won possession after a loose pass, and Palace quickly moved the ball through midfield. Adam Wharton then supplied a precise pass to Jørgen Strand Larsen, who finished to put the visitors ahead.

The visitors struck again before halftime as Wharton again found space to orchestrate play, feeding Sarr for his second of the night. The goal capped a dominant spell for Palace and triggered a wave of frustration among the home supporters.

Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario endured a difficult evening, having earlier allowed Strand Larsen's shot to slip through his legs before Sarr lifted the rebound into the net for Palace's third goal.

Spurs showed greater determination after the break, but playing with ten men and struggling with injuries, they failed to mount a serious comeback. The defeat leaves manager Igor Tudor under growing pressure just weeks into his tenure.

The loss also marked Tottenham's fifth consecutive league defeat and extended a troubling defensive run, with the team conceding two or more goals in nine straight league matches, the worst such streak in the club's history.

With difficult fixtures looming, including a daunting trip to Liverpool FC, Tottenham remain just one point above the relegation zone and are facing a tense battle to remain in the top flight.