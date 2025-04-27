Liverpool crowned Premier League champions!

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and teammates celebrate after winning the Premier League title on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the English Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield on Sunday.



Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.



A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute -- celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

IMAGE: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and teammates celebrate. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.