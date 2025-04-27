HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Liverpool crowned Premier League champions!

Liverpool crowned Premier League champions!

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 27, 2025 23:21 IST

x

IMAGE: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and teammates celebrate after winning the Premier League title on Sunday. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Liverpool roared back from a goal behind to thrash Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 and wrap up the English Premier League title in style on a momentous day at Anfield on Sunday.

Needing only a point to ensure a record-equalling 20th English title with four games remaining, Liverpool were rocked in the 12th minute as Dominic Solanke headed Tottenham in front.

IMAGE: Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

But the title party was only temporarily silenced as Liverpool struck back with a Luis Diaz tap-in, an Alexis Mac Allister thunderbolt and a Cody Gakpo shot before halftime.

A one-sided second half saw Mohamed Salah end a six-match scoring drought by firing a low shot past Guglielmo Vicario in the 63rd minute -- celebrating his 28th league goal of an outstanding season by snapping a selfie with a fan.

IMAGE: Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and teammates celebrate. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie then bundled in an own goal to complete a miserable afternoon for the visitors who have lost 19 Premier League games this season.

 

Liverpool, who have now matched Manchester United's English titles record, have 82 points from 34 games played with Arsenal a distant second on 67.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hojlund's stoppage-time stunner spares United's blushes
Hojlund's stoppage-time stunner spares United's blushes
India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan
India withdraws from volleyball event in Pakistan
PIX: Barca sink Real in extra-time to win Copa del Rey
PIX: Barca sink Real in extra-time to win Copa del Rey
Indian crew involved in PSL returns home
Indian crew involved in PSL returns home
Djokovic's heartbreaking confession after crushing loss
Djokovic's heartbreaking confession after crushing loss

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 8 Auspicious Dates For Your Big Fat Indian Wedding

webstory image 2

7 Iconic Mumbai Backdrops In Movies

webstory image 3

Bollywood Villains: Now as Toy Figures!

VIDEOS

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr status for her husband4:47

Pahalgam attack: Shubham Dwivedi's wife demands martyr...

Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension0:11

Indian Navy carries out anti-ship firing drills amid tension

Another terrorist's house blown up as security forces intensify anti-terror ops in J-K0:41

Another terrorist's house blown up as security forces...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD