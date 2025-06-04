HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Listless India go down to Thailand in friendly tie

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
June 04, 2025 20:42 IST

IMAGE: The hosts, ranked 99th in the world, were the better side in the international friendly held in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Wednesday. Photograph: Indian Football Team/X

A lacklustre India lost 0-2 to Thailand in an international football friendly in a reality check ahead of their crucial Asian Cup qualifying round match, in Pathum Thani, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Benjamin Davis and Poramet Arjvilai scored for Thailand in the 8th and 59th minutes respectively as the home side dominated the match at the Thammasat Stadium.

India had won the last two matches between the two sides before Wednesday's defeat but Thailand, ranked 99th in the world, were clearly the better side on the day.

India are currently ranked at 127th.

The talismanic Sunil Chhetri, who had scored twice in India's 4-1 win against Thailand in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, nearly scored in the 24th minute but his glancing header was saved by a diving Thailand goalkeeper Saranon Anui.

 

India had also beaten Thailand 1-0 in the Kings Cup in 2019.

The match was part of preparation for India's crucial AFC Asian Cup qualifying round match against Hong Kong on June 10 in Kowloon.

The same was also the case for Thailand as they face Turkmenistan in their AFC Asian Cup final round qualifier. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
