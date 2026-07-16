Meet India's Youngest Commonwealth Games Athlete

16-year-old para cyclist Lisha Das from Assam is the youngest athlete selected to represent India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she will compete in the Para Track Cycling event.

IMAGE: Lisha Das, a 16-year-old para cyclist from Assam, is the youngest athlete selected for India's contingent at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Key Points Lisha Das will compete in the Para Track Cycling event, showcasing remarkable determination despite competing with the use of only one arm.

Lisha has achieved significant success, including a gold at the 2025 National Para Road Cycling Championship and multiple medals at the Lanna Cup, Korat Cup, 2026 Asian Para Track Championships.

Her selection is a moment of immense pride for her hometown of Biswanath and an inspiration, demonstrating that physical challenges do not limit athletic potential.

Sixteen-year-old para cyclist Lisha Das from Assam has scripted history by earning a place in India's contingent for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, becoming the youngest athlete selected to represent the country at the Glasgow Games.

Lisha will compete in the Para Track Cycling event, capping an inspiring journey of grit and determination despite competing with the use of only one arm.

A Class 11 student of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath, Lisha is the daughter of Nirmal Das and Rukmini Bhumij Das of Tezpur.

Born on June 8, 2010, she has steadily risen through the ranks of para cycling with a series of impressive performances at the national and international levels.

A Rising Star in Indian Para Cycling

Lisha announced her arrival on the national stage by winning the gold medal at the 2025 National Para Road Cycling Championship.

She followed it up with two gold medals at the Lanna Cup, a bronze at the Korat Cup, and an outstanding haul of two silver and three bronze medals at the 2026 Asian Para Track Championships.

Her selection for the Commonwealth Games marks another significant milestone in a career that has already made her one of India's brightest young para athletes.

'A Proud Moment for Biswanath'

'It is a proud moment for all of us. She is the first athlete from Biswanath to qualify for the Commonwealth Games. We hope she brings home a gold medal and wish her, along with the other athletes from Assam, all the very best,' said international athlete Hridainanda Das during a press conference organised by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Biswanath.

Lisha's remarkable journey stands as a testament to courage, resilience and unwavering determination.

Her success sends a powerful message that physical challenges need not define an athlete's potential or limit the pursuit of excellence.

She will be among four athletes from Assam representing India at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, joining Olympic boxing medallist Lovlina Borgohain and lawn bowls players Nayan Moni Saikia and Putul Sonowal.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff