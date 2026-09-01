Messi's Mother: 'Father always used to say...'

Lionel Messi's mother, Celia, has shared a poignant statement highlighting the emotional timing of Messi's international retirement just weeks after his father's passing.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi with his mum Celia and late dad Jorge. Photograph: X

Key Points Lionel Messi's mother, Celia, shared an emotional statement regarding her late husband, Jorge Messi, and his profound connection to their son's football career.

Jorge Messi, who passed away on August 8 at 68, often pondered his life after Lionel's international career, a sentiment that became poignant with Messi's recent retirement.

Celia Messi expressed the family's sadness over Lionel's retirement but emphasised their desire for his happiness, noting the simultaneous timing of his father's passing and his own departure from international football.

Messi announced his international retirement following Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Following Lionel Messi's decision to retire from international football, the 39-year-old's mother, Celia, shared an emotional statement reflecting on the deep connection her late husband, Jorge Messi, shared with their son's footballing journey. According to America TV, Celia's statement was read out by a news anchor, highlighting the bittersweet timing of the legend's departure from the national team just weeks after his father's passing.

A Father's Devotion to Football

Jorge Messi passed away on August 8 in Rosario at the age of 68. Reflecting on her family's grief and the central role Messi's career played in his father's life, Celia revealed how her late husband often wondered about life after Messi's international career, only for his passing and the retirement to happen almost simultaneously.

"I am still crying. Even though we already knew, the whole family is sad. But the important thing is that he is happy. The father (her husband Jorge) always used to say, 'What am I going to do when he does not play anymore;. And it all happened together," said Celia Messi, via America TV.

Messi's International Farewell

Messi announced his international retirement on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a legendary career with the Albiceleste. The decision came over a month after Argentina's 0-1 loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.