HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Security guard tackles Messi during Inter Miami match

Security guard tackles Messi during Inter Miami match

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 08:49 IST

x

Lionel Messi was accidentally tackled by a security guard during an Inter Miami friendly match in Puerto Rico after a pitch invader ran onto the field to embrace the soccer superstar.

Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard, who was restraining a shirtless fan on the field, near the end of their friendly match victory against Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on February 26, 2026.

Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard, who was restraining a shirtless fan on the field, near the end of their friendly match against Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on February 26, 2026. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Key Points

  • Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was tackled by a security guard during a friendly match against Independiente del Valle.
  • The incident occurred after a fan ran onto the field and embraced Messi.
  • Several fans reached Messi on the field, one taking a selfie and another getting an autograph.
  • Messi appeared unharmed after the incident and continued playing.
  • The game was originally scheduled for February 13 but was postponed due to Messi's hamstring strain.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard who was restraining a shirtless fan on the field near the end of their 2-1 friendly win over Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

The fan reached the centre circle and wrapped his arms around twice-reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Messi before the security guard intervened and pulled the pitch invader to the ground while dragging the Argentine great down in the process.

 

By the time the individual got to Messi there were two other fans -- one in a Barcelona jersey and the other in a Miami shirt -- in the middle of the field where one took a selfie with the player while Messi signed the other's shirt.

The 38-year-old Messi, who came on at halftime and converted the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, got up immediately and appeared to be unharmed in Thursday's incident.

The game at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon was originally scheduled for February 13 and was supposed to be Miami's pre-season finale but it was postponed after Messi suffered a hamstring strain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Footballer Saves Seagull Hit By Ball With CPR During Match In Turkey
Footballer Saves Seagull Hit By Ball With CPR During Match In Turkey
Champions League: Benfica's Prestianni Suspended For Real Madrid Match Over Racism Allegations
Champions League: Benfica's Prestianni Suspended For Real Madrid Match Over Racism Allegations
Man breaches security near Trump's Mar-a-Lago, shot dead
Man breaches security near Trump's Mar-a-Lago, shot dead
Football games postponed in Mexico after cartel leader's death sparks violence
Football games postponed in Mexico after cartel leader's death sparks violence
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held
Maid orchestrates fake ED raid at employer's home, held

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi, and Apache3:16

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas,...

CM Dhami participates in the 'Kali Kumaon Holi Rang Mahotsav' in Lohaghat1:35

CM Dhami participates in the 'Kali Kumaon Holi Rang...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO