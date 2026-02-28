Security guard tackles Messi during Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi was accidentally tackled by a security guard during an Inter Miami friendly match in Puerto Rico after a pitch invader ran onto the field to embrace the soccer superstar.

Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard, who was restraining a shirtless fan on the field, near the end of their friendly match against Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico on February 26, 2026. Photograph: Ricardo Arduengo/Reuters

Key Points Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was tackled by a security guard during a friendly match against Independiente del Valle.

The incident occurred after a fan ran onto the field and embraced Messi.

Several fans reached Messi on the field, one taking a selfie and another getting an autograph.

Messi appeared unharmed after the incident and continued playing.

The game was originally scheduled for February 13 but was postponed due to Messi's hamstring strain.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi was knocked to the ground by a security guard who was restraining a shirtless fan on the field near the end of their 2-1 friendly win over Ecuadorean champions Independiente del Valle in Puerto Rico.

The fan reached the centre circle and wrapped his arms around twice-reigning MLS Most Valuable Player Messi before the security guard intervened and pulled the pitch invader to the ground while dragging the Argentine great down in the process.

By the time the individual got to Messi there were two other fans -- one in a Barcelona jersey and the other in a Miami shirt -- in the middle of the field where one took a selfie with the player while Messi signed the other's shirt.

The 38-year-old Messi, who came on at halftime and converted the winner from the penalty spot in the 70th minute, got up immediately and appeared to be unharmed in Thursday's incident.

The game at Estadio Juan Ramon Loubriel in Bayamon was originally scheduled for February 13 and was supposed to be Miami's pre-season finale but it was postponed after Messi suffered a hamstring strain.