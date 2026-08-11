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Lionel Messi Takes Break From Football After Father's Death

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian August 11, 2026 18:21 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Football superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly suspended his illustrious career indefinitely to mourn the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, a pivotal figure in his journey, highlighting the profound personal impact on the global icon.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has stepped away from his professional commitments to be with his loved ones during this difficult period. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi has indefinitely suspended his football career following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.
  • Jorge Messi, 68, passed away in Rosario after a prolonged illness, deeply impacting the football icon.
  • Jorge Messi played a crucial role as Lionel's agent and strategic adviser throughout his illustrious career

Argentina's football captain Lionel Messi has reportedly suspended his football career indefinitely following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness, leaving the Argentine football icon facing a deeply personal loss.

 

His father had played a significant role throughout Messi's career, making his passing a particularly devastating blow for the legendary forward.

Messi Takes Indefinite Break

French website Foot Mercato reported that the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has stepped away from his professional commitments to be with his loved ones during this difficult period.

Messi has not set a date for his return to Inter Miami, underscoring the extent to which football has taken a back seat as he focuses on his family.

Jorge Messi's Pivotal Role In Lionel's Career

Jorge Messi was not just Lionel Messi's father but also played an important role in shaping his football career.

After Lionel Messi's football career took off, Jorge became his son's agent and strategic adviser after working for years as a supervisor at a steel factory.

Jorge was also closely involved in Lionel's early career at Newell's Old Boys. When Messi was 13, he helped facilitate his move to Spain to join Barcelona's youth academy.

The Catalan club also covered the cost of his treatment for a growth hormone deficiency, a condition that affected his physical development.

Messi underwent daily injections as part of the treatment, which helped him reach a final height of 1.70 metres.

Jorge was married to Celia Cuccittini and had four children: Lionel, Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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