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Why Kolkata's Messi Statue Is Being Taken Down

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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May 28, 2026 10:25 IST

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A 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata, India, erected as a tribute to the football superstar, is being dismantled due to safety concerns after being found unstable in high winds.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: The Lionel Messi statue was built in December lat year ahead of the Argentina captain's GOAT India Tour 2025. Photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The 70-foot Lionel Messi statue in Kolkata is being removed due to safety concerns.
  • The statue was built as a tribute to Messi ahead of his 'GOAT Tour' to India.
  • Local residents reported the statue was swaying in the wind, leading to an inspection.
  • Authorities have deemed the statue structurally unsound and are seeking a new location.

The 70-foot statue of legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi set in Kolkata, West Bengal, is set to be taken down due to safety concerns, after it was spotted "swaying in the wind".

The Messi statue, which was built in December last year ahead of the FIFA World Cup-winning superstar's 'GOAT Tour' to India, features the Argentina captain holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. The statue was constructed by fans as a tribute to the football icon.

 

Messi's GOAT India tour included four stops, West Bengal, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

Safety Concerns Prompt Statue Removal

Lionel Messi

On Monday, there were complaints from local residents to the Public Works Department as the statue looked unstable in the wind, and an inspection was carried out. It was established that its structural integrity is compromised and must be taken down before any potential mishap.

"The statue of the Argentine football legend was found to be unsafe," West Bengal MLA Sharadwat Mukherjee told ESPN,

"We have noticed that the statue is swaying in the wind," he added.

The monument was built over a span of 27 days. The authorities are currently looking for alternate locations for the statue for its re-assembling.

Controversy Surrounding Messi's Kolkata Visit

Meanwhile, a week ago, Satadru Dutta, the main organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour to India, filed a complaint against the former Sports Minister of West Bengal, Arup Biswas, accusing him of misconduct, including claims that tickets to Messi's Kolkata event were misused and that the organiser faced pressure over issuing access cards.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour had earlier descended into chaos as fans who had purchased high-priced tickets at Salt Lake Stadium reportedly began throwing bottles and attempting to break gates between stands after the Argentine football legend left the venue early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism inside the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for monopolising access to the football icon, due to which many spectators claimed they did not get even a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated further when some fans attempted to enter restricted areas to damage the event setup, including tents and the goalpost. Police personnel had to intervene and use mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order at the venue.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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