Messi Masterclass Powers Inter Miami To Big Win Against Montreal

Lionel Messi delivered a sensational performance, scoring four goals to inspire Inter Miami to a resounding 7-1 victory over Montreal, effectively ending their five-game winless streak in Major League Soccer.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi scores Inter Miami's second goal against CF Montreal in the Major League Soccer match at NU Stadium on Saturday. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi scored four goals, including a hat-trick, in Inter Miami's dominant 7-1 victory.

The emphatic win ended Inter Miami's five-game winless run in Major League Soccer.

Messi's performance included a stunning free-kick and an assist for former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami ended their five-game winless run in emphatic fashion as Lionel Messi scored four goals to inspire a dominant 7-1 victory over Montreal in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Miami had struggled since the resumption of play following the World Cup finals, losing four of their previous five matches before Saturday's game in Florida. However, the reigning MLS Cup champions produced a dominant display against Montreal, who are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference.

Messi's Masterclass

IMAGE: Lionel Messi beats CF Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier to score Inter Miami's fourth goal. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

Brazil international Casemiro opened the scoring in the 20th minute with a header, his first goal for Miami since joining the club after the World Cup.

Montreal responded in the 37th minute through Fabian Herbers, whose low effort from the edge of the area found the bottom corner.

Messi restored Miami's lead three minutes later with a low curling free-kick that caught Montreal goalkeeper Thomas Gillier off guard.

Second-Half Goal Spree

IMAGE: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring with his Inter Miami teammates. Photograph: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images/Reuters

The Argentina star doubled his tally shortly after half-time, weaving through several Montreal defenders before drilling the ball into the bottom corner.

Messi then turned provider for Miami's fourth goal, sending a superb pass to former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez, who calmly finished to make it 4-1.

Messi completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute after receiving a pass from Rodrigo De Paul and delicately lifting the ball over the advancing Gillier. Teenage substitute Alex Shaw added Miami's sixth in the 89th minute with a low strike from outside the area.

Messi completed the rout in stoppage time, curling a trademark free-kick into the net to seal his fourth goal of the night. The victory moved Miami to second in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders Nashville.