Lionel Messi Scores Emotional First Goal Since Father Jorge's Death

Lionel Messi delivered an emotional performance for Inter Miami, scoring his first goal since the recent death of his father Jorge Messi, in a crucial MLS match against Philadelphia Union.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father last week, saying he did not know how to continue without him. Photograph: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi scored his first goal for Inter Miami since his father's passing.

The goal came during a 2-2 draw against Philadelphia Union in MLS.

Messi's father, Jorge Messi, died on August 8 in Rosario, Argentina.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the death of his father earlier this month in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. Messi's father and longtime representative Jorge died aged 68 on August 8 in Rosario, Argentina.

In the 26th minute at Subaru Park, Messi shook off his marker and sent a left-footed shot into the net to give Miami a 2-1 first-half lead before being embraced by his teammates.

The 39-year-old also assisted on his team's first goal on a hot and humid night in Pennsylvania.

Messi's Emotional Tribute On The Pitch

IMAGE: Lionel Messi shook off his marker and sent a left-footed shot into the net to give Miami a 2-1 first-half lead before being embraced by his teammates. Photograph: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images/Reuters

Messi paid an emotional tribute to his father last week, saying he did not know how to continue without him.

The draw ended a three-game losing streak for defending MLS Cup champions Miami.

The goal was Messi's 13th of the season, putting him one behind Dallas striker Petar Musa in the race for the MLS Golden Boot, which he won last season.

Messi also captained Argentina to this year's World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.