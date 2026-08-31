Messi Retires! The Milestones That Defined His International Career

Football icon Lionel Messi has officially announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to a legendary career filled with unparalleled achievements for both club and country, including multiple World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

IMAGE: At the 2022 World Cup, Lionel Messi scored twice in the final to help beat France as Argentina lifted their first World Cup in 36 years. Photograph: Claudia Greco/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday, concluding an illustrious career.

Messi joined Barcelona at 13, making his senior debut at 16, and became the club's all-time top scorer, winning 10 La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

He led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, scoring twice in the final, and also secured the Copa America in 2021 and 2024.

Messi holds records for most goals in a calendar year (91 in 2012) and became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 league goals in 2025.

Argentina's Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international football on Monday.

Following are facts about Messi's playing career.

Early Career

Born June 24, 1987 in Rosario, Argentina.

Joined Barcelona at 13 years old in 2000 and shone in the youth ranks before making his senior debut at 16 in a friendly against Porto in 2003.

Made his La Liga debut in October 2004 and scored his first league goal the following May in a match against Albacete.

From 2004 to 2021, he won 10 La Liga titles, seven Spanish Cups, seven Spanish Super Cups, four Champions Leagues, three UEFA Super Cups and three FIFA Club World Cups.

Played a key role as Barca claimed six trophies in the calendar year of 2009 and produced scintillating performances in their treble-winning 2014-15 season.

Completed 2012 with 91 goals in all competitions, a record for a calendar year, and smashed La Liga's scoring record for one season in 2011-12 with 50 goals.

After Barcelona went trophyless in 2019-20, the club captain expressed his desire to leave but decided to fulfill his contract until 2021.

Wanted to stay with Barca but the club said they could not re-sign him due to economic and structural obstacles.

Left Barcelona in August 2021 as their all-time top scorer.

PSG And Inter Miami

Joined PSG in August 2021.

Won a Ligue 1 title in his debut season but managed just 11 goals in all competitions.

Won the 2022 Trophee des Champions before claiming another Ligue 1 title in 2022-23.

Joined Major League Soccer's Inter Miami in July 2023 and captained them to a Leagues Cup title, their first-ever trophy.

Guided Miami to the 2024 Supporters' Shield award.

Became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 40 league goals in 2025 and led Miami to their first league championship.

Surpassed Hungarian Ferenc Puskas to become the all-time leader in career assists across all competitions in 2025.

International Career

Led Argentina to the 2005 World Youth Championship title, scoring two penalties in a 2-1 victory over Nigeria.

Made his senior debut as a substitute in a friendly against Hungary in August 2005 but was sent off after less than a minute for elbowing an opponent who pulled his shirt.

Played only a bit-part role at the 2006 World Cup. Argentina were knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Led Argentina to the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

Failed to score at the 2010 World Cup. Argentina exited in the quarter-finals.

Captained Argentina to the 2014 World Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Germany. Messi, who scored four goals at the finals, won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player.

Played in his second Copa America final for Argentina in 2015, which they lost on penalties to Chile.

Scored a hat trick in 18 minutes after coming off the bench in Argentina's 5-0 win over Panama in the 2016 Centenary Copa America.

Set a record 55 goals for Argentina when he scored in the 4-0 win over the US in the semi-finals.

Was on the losing side after a penalty shootout defeat by Chile in the centenary final and said he was retiring from internationals.

Returned to the national team in August 2016 and helped secure their spot in the 2018 World Cup with a hat-trick against Ecuador in the last game of the qualifiers.

Recorded one goal and two assists at the 2018 World Cup as Argentina were knocked out in the round of 16.

Won the 2021 Copa America to end the nation's 28-year trophy drought and was named the player of the tournament, contributing to nine of Argentina's 12 goals.

Guided Argentina to another victory over Italy at the 2022 Finalissima.

At the 2022 World Cup, Messi scored twice in the final to help beat France as Argentina lifted their first World Cup in 36 years. Became the first player to win the Golden Ball twice after recording seven goals and three assists.

Reached 100 international goals in 2023.

Won the Copa America in 2024 and later that year became the all-time top assist-provider in men's international soccer.

Netted twice against Austria at the 2026 World Cup to become the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 18 goals. Added three more for a total of 21 but was surpassed by France's Kylian Mbappe.

Produced eight goals and four assists to guide Argentina to the final, where they lost 1-0 in extra time to Spain.

Became the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and the oldest outfield player in the global final.