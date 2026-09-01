'Super grateful for the joy he gave us': Argentina reacts as Messi bids emotional farewell

Football icon Lionel Messi officially announced his retirement from the Argentine national team, prompting an outpouring of gratitude and emotional farewells from fans across Argentina and the football world.

IMAGE: A commuter walks past a mural of Argentine soccer legend Lionel Messi, on the day he announced his retirement from the national team, at the Villa del Parque train station, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi confirmed his retirement from the Argentine national team on Instagram, describing it as a 'decision that hurts the soul'.

The 39-year-old, who led Argentina to World Cup victory in 2022, cited his father's death in August as a factor in his decision.

Argentines expressed gratitude for the joy Messi brought the country and praised his persistence in pursuing his dreams.

Former teammates, including Angel Di Maria, shared tributes on social media, thanking Messi for his contributions.

Local media and psychologists cautioned against expecting another player to immediately fill the void left by the football legend.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi, 39, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and another final in 2026, announced his international retirement on Monday, describing it as 'a decision that hurts the soul'. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Argentines saluted Lionel Messi on Monday after the soccer great confirmed the news many had long expected but still found painful: his retirement from the national team.

"It's going to be difficult but I'm super grateful for all the joy he gave us, as a country," said Francisca Mieth, an 18-year-old university student, in Buenos Aires' leafy Belgrano neighborhood.

A Legacy of Persistence and Glory

Nearby, dog walker Jose Aramburu said Messi's refusal to give up had left a lasting mark on Argentina.

"The most important thing that Messi gave us was the fact that he insisted, persisted and pursued a dream, a goal, an objective, without caring about what other people said," the 36-year-old said.

Messi, 39, who captained Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and another final in 2026, announced his international retirement on Instagram on Monday, describing it as "a decision that hurts the soul."

His image had been inescapable during this year's World Cup, appearing on billboards across downtown Buenos Aires and towering over a Patagonian town in the form of an 85-foot statue.

Locals there watched Argentina play England on a screen erected beside the statue's giant knees.

Emotional Farewell and Future Outlook

As Messi broke records with his scoring streak during the tournament, Argentines took to the streets to sing "Happy Birthday" when he turned 39 in June.

Messi said that the death of his father in August after a long illness had cemented his decision to end his international career.

"The end of an era," read a headline on the website of Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

A psychologist interviewed on local television channel TN cautioned against expecting another player to fill the void, saying "no one should be burdened with the weight of being his replacement."

Meanwhile, praise poured in on social media from Messi's former teammates, including Angel Di Maria, who retired from international football in 2024.

"We're going to be grateful to you for our entire lives for being Argentine," he wrote.