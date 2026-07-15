Lionel Messi's visible enjoyment and record-breaking performance at his sixth World Cup are significantly boosting Argentina's morale as they prepare for a crucial semi-final clash against England, according to teammate Rodrigo de Paul.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has had a record-breaking World Cup, not only setting a new mark for the most games played but also shattering the goalscoring record with his eight goals. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi is reportedly enjoying his sixth World Cup, setting new records for games played and goalscoring, which is a significant boost for the Argentine squad.

Rodrigo de Paul expressed happiness seeing Messi enjoy the tournament, noting his captain's mentality and preparation for every game.

Argentina is preparing for a challenging semi-final against England, acknowledging their opponent's top-class players and coach.

De Paul emphasised the immense motivation of being one step away from another World Cup final, treating every match as a final.

Lionel Messi is contentedly enjoying his sixth World Cup, and his teammates are revelling in their captain's delight, Argentina's Rodrigo de Paul said on Tuesday as the holders prepared for Wednesday's semi-final clash against England.

Messi has had a record-breaking tournament, not only setting a new mark for the most games played but also shattering the goalscoring record with his eight goals at the finals in Canada, Mexico, and the US, bringing his total to 21, and ominously for England, is having a whale of a time.

Messi's Impact On Team Morale

IMAGE: Lionel Messi during Argentina's training session. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

"Seeing him enjoying himself makes me really happy, considering everything he's been through with this jersey and everything he's had to fight for," said De Paul of his teammate, who also plays alongside him in Major League Soccer at Inter Miami.

"I think this World Cup has found him truly enjoying himself.

"Of course, we all know his mentality, how he prepares, and how he approaches every game. But I see him happy and enjoying it, and as a friend, that makes me very happy."

Preparing For England Challenge

De Paul, 32, played in the World Cup final in Qatar four years ago, where Argentina edged France on post-match penalties, and is conscious of what it will take to get to Sunday's deciding game in New York.

"We have plenty of concerns, of course, because we're facing a great team. They have many top-class players, and I think they have a great coach as well," De Paul said of England.

"Those concerns simply keep us focused. We spend our time making sure they're under control."

But the overwhelming emotion of being so tantalisingly close to the final is excitement.

"Being just one step away from playing in another World Cup final... there's no greater motivation than that," De Paul told reporters as Argentina held their last training session.

"Everyone loves playing in a World Cup. Every match is a final; that's always how we've approached it. We're facing a team we've never played before, a powerhouse that has done very well in this World Cup, just like the other four teams still here. It's going to be a great match.

'Always Much Harder To Win Again'

"I'm very happy and full of adrenaline. Personally, I really enjoy these kinds of matches. I'm trying to fully experience the moment without letting emotions overwhelm us. So we're putting a lot of thought into preparing for tomorrow's game, especially staying calm and level-headed."

No team since Brazil in 1962 has ever successfully defended the trophy, and De Paul is under no illusions that Argentina will have to pull out all the stops if they are to keep their title.

"We have done it in the Copa America, but I believe it's always much harder to win again after you've already won. To stay at the top for so many years isn't easy, and we've managed to do that. I'm very proud of my teammates," De Paul added.

"Yes, in the end, a World Cup and tournaments of this magnitude are decided by small details."