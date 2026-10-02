Messi expands football empire, becomes majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Lionel Messi has become majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense, adding his second Spanish football club this year as the struggling side battles relegation.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has become majority owner of a second Spanish club this year after acquiring UE Cornella in April. Photograph: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, pending regulatory approval.

The Inter Miami star now owns majority stakes in two Spanish clubs after also buying UE Cornella in April.

Eldense, founded in 1921, are 19th in the Segunda Division and hope the takeover can aid their relegation battle.

Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday.

Second Spanish Club Added This Year

Messi, 39, has now become the majority owner of a second club in Spain this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.

The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami, last month agreed a deal to acquire all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment group, the previous majority shareholder.

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"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.

Eldense will hope that the deal will give them a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.