Messi expands football empire, becomes majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

Lionel Messi has become majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense, adding his second Spanish football club this year as the struggling side battles relegation.
Key Points
- Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, pending regulatory approval.
- The Inter Miami star now owns majority stakes in two Spanish clubs after also buying UE Cornella in April.
- Eldense, founded in 1921, are 19th in the Segunda Division and hope the takeover can aid their relegation battle.
Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday.
Second Spanish Club Added This Year
Messi, 39, has now become the majority owner of a second club in Spain this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.
The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami, last month agreed a deal to acquire all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment group, the previous majority shareholder.
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"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.
Eldense will hope that the deal will give them a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.