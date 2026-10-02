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Messi expands football empire, becomes majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense

October 02, 2026 02:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Lionel Messi has become majority owner of Spanish second-tier club Eldense, adding his second Spanish football club this year as the struggling side battles relegation.

Lionel Messi

IMAGE: Lionel Messi has become majority owner of a second Spanish club this year after acquiring UE Cornella in April. Photograph: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images/Reuters

Key Points

  • Lionel Messi has acquired Spanish second-tier club CD Eldense, pending regulatory approval.
  • The Inter Miami star now owns majority stakes in two Spanish clubs after also buying UE Cornella in April.
  • Eldense, founded in 1921, are 19th in the Segunda Division and hope the takeover can aid their relegation battle.

Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday.

Second Spanish Club Added This Year

Messi, 39, has now become the majority owner of a second club in Spain this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.

The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami, last month agreed a deal to acquire all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment group, the previous majority shareholder.

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"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.

Eldense will hope that the deal will give them a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.

Source: REUTERS
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EldenseMessiUE CornellaInter MiamiSegunda Division

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