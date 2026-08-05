Lionel Messi Donates 80,000 Euros Towards Madrid Wildfire Reconstruction

Football legend Lionel Messi has made a significant 80,000 euro donation to aid the critical reconstruction efforts in Madrid's wildfire-devastated Sierra Oeste region.

IMAGE: Lionel Messi donated 80,000 euros towards the reconstruction efforts in areas of Madrid affected by the devastating wildfires. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

Key Points Lionel Messi's donation targets the Sierra Oeste area, severely affected by recent blazes.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, Madrid's regional president, publicly thanked Messi for his generosity.

Wildfires have caused mass evacuations and emergency operations across southern Europe, including Spain.

Lionel Messi has donated 80,000 euros towards the reconstruction efforts in areas of Madrid affected by the devastating wildfires that swept through the Spanish capital in recent weeks.

Isabel Diaz Ayuso, president of the Madrid regional government, announced the Argentina captain's contribution on social media and thanked him for his generous gesture in support of the affected communities.

"Leo Messi has donated 80,000 euros to rebuild the Sierra Oeste area in Madrid. I would like to thank him, and to tell him that the people of Madrid look forward to welcoming him soon and giving him the applause he deserves," Diaz said.

Madrid's Wildfire Crisis

The donation comes as Spanish authorities continue their efforts to manage the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that swept through the Sierra Oeste region of Madrid.

Earlier, Wildfires continued to spread across southern Europe, triggering mass evacuations and emergency operations in Spain, France and Italy as authorities battled rapidly advancing blazes intensified by extreme heat and strong winds.

According to Euronews, Spain had declared a national emergency as fires threatened communities near Madrid and in the province of Avila.

Messi-led Argentina finished runners-up at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, after losing to Spain 1-0 in the final in New York.