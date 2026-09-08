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Messi, Ronaldo To Play In Same Team In Tevez Farewell Match

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian September 08, 2026 08:49 IST 2 Minutes Read
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'I have always dreamed of seeing Cristiano and Leo playing in one team. They are the greatest players of all time.'

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

Key Points

  • Carlos Tevez announced that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have agreed to play together in his farewell match.
  • The match is scheduled for December at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium in Buenos Aires.
  • This event would mark the first time the two football icons, long-time rivals, share the pitch as team-mates.
 

Carlos Tevez has said that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will share the pitch as teammates for the first time in his farewell match, scheduled to be held at Boca Juniors' iconic La Bombonera in Buenos Aires in December.

Tevez, one of Boca Juniors' most prominent legends, said he had received the agreement of both Messi and Ronaldo to play on the same team during his farewell match, reported Goal.com.

A Dream Reunion

"I have always dreamed of seeing Cristiano and Leo playing in one team. They are the greatest players of all time. I got in touch with them, especially Cristiano. I told him: 'Cristiano, I want you and Messi in the same team in my farewell match. So that the whole world can witness this magic once and for all'," Tevez was quoted as saying.

"He said he would be there. Convincing Leo was not difficult either. They both agreed, I am very excited. This match will be very moving," he added.

Football's Biggest Stars Unite

The proposed reunion would bring together two of football's biggest stars, who have spent much of their careers as rivals but have never played alongside each other at club or international level.

Tevez has a unique connection with both players, having shared the Argentina dressing room with Messi and played alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The farewell match is expected to be a major football event, with Tevez set to bring together several of the players he played with and against during his career.

If the appearance goes ahead as planned, Messi and Ronaldo will form part of the same team at La Bombonera, offering fans a rare opportunity to see the two legends playing together.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian

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Cristiano RonaldoMessiCarlos TevezBoca JuniorsLa Bombonera

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