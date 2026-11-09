Magda Linette Explains Why Chennai Open Final Delay Was Necessary

Polish tennis star Magda Linette, after winning the Chennai Open, strongly endorsed the decision to delay Sunday's final due to hazardous air quality from firecracker pollution, prioritising the health of all participants and spectators.

Key Points Magda Linette supported the postponement of Sunday's Chennai Open singles final due to unhealthy air quality from firecracker pollution.

Linette highlighted the health hazards for players, ball kids, and spectators, stating it was not good for anyone involved.

The Polish third seed suggested organisers should plan the schedule better in future, especially when coinciding with festive periods.

Linette's victory on Monday was her first title in over two years, ending a challenging period of inconsistent results.

The win will help Linette re-enter the top-50, providing greater security for major tournaments at the start of the season.

Poland's Magda Linette backed the decision to postpone Sunday's Chennai Open singles final because of unhealthy air quality caused by firecracker pollution, saying players, ball kids and spectators should not be exposed to health hazards.

The WTA 250 tournament's singles final was pushed to Monday after rain-related disruptions and poor air quality forced the organisers to call off Sunday's play.

Health Concerns Prompt Final Postponement

"It was more about the pollution and the health factor. You cannot put ourselves in this hazard. It is not good for the ball kids, it is not good for anyone watching either," Linette said after defeating defending champion Janice Tjen 5-7 6-1 6-4 in the title clash.

"I was really glad that the journalists understood that and managed to stay one more day because it was very unhealthy. We definitely wouldn't have been able to play as well as we did today if we had played yesterday."

The Polish third seed, however, felt the organisers could have planned the schedule better, particularly with the tournament coinciding with the festive period.

Organisers Urged To Improve Schedule Planning

"I think we should have played earlier, before the firecrackers started going off. You have to take that into consideration next time. I am really glad that we are still being hosted during the holidays, but the timeline of that day could have been better," she said.

For Linette, Monday's victory was satisfying as she ended a difficult run of results to lift her first title in more than two years.

The 34-year-old had been struggling for consistency, with several first-round defeats in recent months, and admitted that she was not even convinced about travelling to Chennai until her team intervened.

"I went to sleep and woke up at 11, and my team woke me up and said, 'We are going, we have decided for you'. So I was like, okay," she recalled.

Linette's Resilient Comeback Victory

The decision proved rewarding as Linette rediscovered her fighting spirit.

"I was really desperate this week and I am really proud of myself. After so many tough weeks, we fought in every single match and managed to win," she said.

The final was another test of her resilience. After losing a closely contested opening set, Linette raised her level considerably to dominate the second before holding her nerve in the decider.

She admitted that frustration had crept in during the opening set when she felt her aggressive returns and decision-making were not producing the desired results.

Overcoming On-Court Frustration And Past Memories

"I felt I had to be so precise and play really well in my service games. When I felt I wasn't making good decisions, that is where the frustration came in because it was so much work that I had put in," she said.

"But I let it all out very quickly and tried to reset. I am really glad I did."

Linette had also reached the Chennai final in 2022, when she lost to Linda Fruhvirtova, and the memory briefly resurfaced when Tjen threatened to take control of the deciding set.

"When I lost that break, I thought, 'Not again', because that is what happened to me last time. I am really glad I served it out a little better this time," she said.

Impact On Linette's Ranking And Future

The title win will take Linette back into the top-50, giving her greater security for the big tournaments at the start of the season.

"Those events at the beginning of the year, the WTA 1000 tournaments, are so tough. To play every single one of them is not easy. This gives me a chance to still be in the main draw," she said.

"It gives me a little bit more peace that I can rest well now and start the season with a little more confidence."