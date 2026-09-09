Linda Noskova plans to 'get drunk' in New York after heartbreaking US Open loss

'I'm going to stay for, like, three more days. I'm going to get drunk and forget about this, I guess. I'm old enough to do that, thankfully.'

IMAGE: Linda Noskova feels she belongs among the WTA elite, having reached a career-high world number six last month. Photograph: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Robert Deutsch

Key Points Linda Noskova suffered an agonising three-hour defeat to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open quarter-finals, losing 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7).

Despite leading in the deciding set and final tiebreak, Noskova ultimately fell short against the two-time defending champion.

The 21-year-old Czech plans to stay in New York for three more days to 'get drunk and forget about this' with friends.

Noskova views the tough loss as a positive motivator, reminding her of her progress and her place among the WTA elite.

The Czech led by a break in the deciding set and held an advantage in the final tiebreak before eventually falling 7-6(1), 3-6, 7-6(10-7) to the two-time defending champion in a gruelling three-hour battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Post-Match Plans in the Big Apple

Rather than mope about the defeat, the 21-year-old has decided to make the most of the Big Apple before heading home.

"I'm going to stay for, like, three more days. I'm going to get drunk and forget about this, I guess," Noskova told reporters with a laugh. "I'm old enough to do that, thankfully."

"I love New York. I have so many places I want to go. I have a lot of great friends here. They will show me around and, you know, I will forget about it hopefully in the next couple of hours."

Reflecting on the Close Contest

IMAGE: Linda Noskova congratulates Aryna Sabalenka after the match. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

There was plenty worth forgetting after Noskova repeatedly pushed top seed Sabalenka to the limit, only to watch the Belarusian fight back in the third set and prevail in the tiebreak.

Noskova admitted she could have made different decisions at crucial moments but said Sabalenka had produced her best tennis when it mattered.

Still, the defeat served as a reminder of how far Noskova has come since her Wimbledon breakthrough.

"I feel like I have that back," she said of her motivation after previously struggling to find her hunger following recent success. "Such loss is good for the motivation... I have to take some positives from it all."

Despite the disappointment, Noskova feels she belongs among the WTA elite, having reached a career-high world number six last month.

"After these matches when you're so close... it kind of reminds you of where you are standing," she said.

"I will just try to keep going, you know. I feel great on court, which is always my main point, and ranking doesn't really matter."